BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 51, Monticello 45 Alleghany 64, Covington 44 Armstrong 66, J.R. Tucker 56 Brookville 55, Liberty-Bedford 54…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 51, Monticello 45

Alleghany 64, Covington 44

Armstrong 66, J.R. Tucker 56

Brookville 55, Liberty-Bedford 54

Buckingham County 67, Randolph-Henry 52

C.D. Hylton 53, Gar-Field 39

Caroline 83, Culpeper 45

Charlottesville 75, Amherst County 48

Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 46, Gate City 44

Eastern View 65, Chancellor 42

Eastside 53, Central – Wise 37

Grassfield 80, Ocean Lakes 52

Green Run 67, First Colonial 43

Grundy 54, Holston 42

Hayfield 82, Annandale 54

Hopewell 61, Thomas Dale 59

James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 54

Jamestown 78, York 48

Kellam 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

King George 70, James Monroe 57

Lafayette 56, Bruton 47

Landstown 77, Frank Cox 49

Millbrook 67, James Wood 51

Norfolk Academy 97, Isle of Wight Academy 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Council 30

Peninsula Catholic 89, Broadwater Academy 52

Radford 62, Pulaski County 31

Rock Ridge 75, Brentsville 44

Strasburg 65, Page County 56

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 67, Castlewood 42

Union 61, J.I. Burton 31

KSA Classic=

Salem, Mass. 57, Auburn 49

St Augustine, Texas 61, Auburn 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.