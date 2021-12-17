BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 51, Monticello 45
Alleghany 64, Covington 44
Armstrong 66, J.R. Tucker 56
Brookville 55, Liberty-Bedford 54
Buckingham County 67, Randolph-Henry 52
C.D. Hylton 53, Gar-Field 39
Caroline 83, Culpeper 45
Charlottesville 75, Amherst County 48
Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 46, Gate City 44
Eastern View 65, Chancellor 42
Eastside 53, Central – Wise 37
Grassfield 80, Ocean Lakes 52
Green Run 67, First Colonial 43
Grundy 54, Holston 42
Hayfield 82, Annandale 54
Hopewell 61, Thomas Dale 59
James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 54
Jamestown 78, York 48
Kellam 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
King George 70, James Monroe 57
Lafayette 56, Bruton 47
Landstown 77, Frank Cox 49
Millbrook 67, James Wood 51
Norfolk Academy 97, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Council 30
Peninsula Catholic 89, Broadwater Academy 52
Radford 62, Pulaski County 31
Rock Ridge 75, Brentsville 44
Strasburg 65, Page County 56
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 67, Castlewood 42
Union 61, J.I. Burton 31
KSA Classic=
Salem, Mass. 57, Auburn 49
St Augustine, Texas 61, Auburn 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.