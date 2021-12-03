GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 31, Appomattox 9
Blacksburg 43, Auburn 31
Central – Wise 74, Thomas Walker 34
Charlottesville 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Eastside 73, Virginia High 57
Glen Allen 63, J.R. Tucker 10
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 73, Mountain Mission 63
J.I. Burton 43, Richlands 39
Jefferson Forest 48, Western Albemarle 41
Kellam 48, Green Run 40
Kempsville 76, Tallwood 52
Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 33
Madison County 67, Goochland 26
Marion 52, John Battle 38
Massaponax 79, Courtland 43
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Albemarle 45
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 54, Bath County 25
Skyline 46, John Handley 37
Tazewell 68, Chilhowie 43
Twin Springs 49, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 28
Twin Valley 51, Lebanon 29
Walsingham Academy 68, Hampton Christian 19
William Byrd 44, Glenvar 40
Wilson Memorial 56, Strasburg 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.