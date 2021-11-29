CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 10:05 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 52, Rustburg 48

Appomattox Regional GS 53, Charles City County High School 45

Broadway 49, Stuarts Draft 34

Brookville 51, William Campbell 34

Dan River 63, Patrick County 46

Episcopal 69, West Springfield 40

Glen Allen 61, Matoaca 48

Greenbrier Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 59

John Handley 51, Warren County 43

Lake Taylor 65, Churchland 44

Liberty-Bealeton 68, Culpeper 67

Loudoun Valley 64, Briar Woods 56

Manchester 43, Cosby 38

Riverside 63, Dominion 43

Rural Retreat 55, Eastern Montgomery 18

Stone Bridge 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Tunstall 74, Chatham 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

