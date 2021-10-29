PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 23, Union 0 Albemarle 23, Louisa 7 Altavista 36, Nelson County 6 Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 23, Union 0

Albemarle 23, Louisa 7

Altavista 36, Nelson County 6

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Bassett 61, Halifax County 14

Blue Ridge School 32, Roanoke Catholic 6

Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3

Central – Wise 28, Gate City 0

Centreville 42, Oakton 20

Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 14

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14

Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27

Cosby 18, George Wythe-Richmond 12

David Crockett, Tenn. 14, Richlands 7

Deep Creek 20, Indian River 17, OT

Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0

Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16

E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7

Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22

Forest Park 62, Colgan 14

GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10

Galax 27, West Stokes, N.C. 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6

Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 7

Glenvar 23, Radford 21

Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21

Greensville County 58, Franklin 20

Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7

Hanover 13, Henrico 12

Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31

Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 7

Hickory 22, Great Bridge 18

Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7

Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14

Honaker 34, Northwood 15

Hurley 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 22

Isle of Wight Academy 47, Fuqua School 2

J.R. Tucker 22, Mills Godwin 21

James Madison 34, South Lakes 6

James River-Buchanan 16, Carroll County 13

James Wood 56, Millbrook 7

Justice High School 51, Annandale 20

K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0

Kempsville 57, First Colonial 17

Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16

King William 38, West Point 0

Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15

Lake Braddock 55, W.T. Woodson 7

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6

Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6

Langley 33, Herndon 21

Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7

Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28

Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0

McLean 30, Washington-Lee 16

Mechanicsville High School 62, Armstrong 7

Monacan 42, Clover Hill 6

Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0

Narrows 38, Craig County 6

Norfolk Christian School 17, Christchurch 13

Northside 27, William Byrd 0

Norview 34, Norcom 12

Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0

Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20

Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Varina 21

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13

Patriot 51, John Champe 25

Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit

Potomac 8, Woodbridge 0

Powhatan 42, Midlothian 7

Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21

Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14

Sherando 13, Fauquier 12

South County 34, Alexandria City 10

Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39

Tabb 40, Bruton 7

Tallwood 13, Kellam 12

Tazewell 34, Fort Chiswell 28, 5OT

Tunstall 41, Gretna 22

Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12

Wakefield 14, George Marshall 10

Warwick 26, Menchville 6

West Springfield 59, West Potomac 56

Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6

Westfield 14, Chantilly 13

William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0

York 26, Warhill 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City County High School vs. Mathews, ccd.

Mountain View High School vs. Warren County, ccd.

___

___

