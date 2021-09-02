Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlee 48, Deep Run 0 Battlefield 21, Patriot 6 Bayside 39, First Colonial 0 Brooke Point 34, Potomac…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlee 48, Deep Run 0

Battlefield 21, Patriot 6

Bayside 39, First Colonial 0

Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33

Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3

Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8

George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6

Grafton 42, Denbigh 0

Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14

James Robinson 42, Annandale 0

John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17

Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12

Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6

Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0

Narrows 39, Bland County 0

Northside 20, Cave Spring 12

Osbourn 52, Colgan 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14

Phoebus 45, Menchville 6

Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville High School 20

Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7

Tallwood 21, Landstown 6

Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7

West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7

Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0

Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47

York 42, Gloucester 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

