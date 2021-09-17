PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 42, Richlands 0 Amelia County 50, Altavista 7 Appomattox 35, Lord Botetourt 14 Bayside 35, Kellam 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 42, Richlands 0

Amelia County 50, Altavista 7

Appomattox 35, Lord Botetourt 14

Bayside 35, Kellam 6

Broad Run 49, Lightridge 7

Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 8

Churchland 33, Booker T. Washington 20

Clarke County 13, Woodstock Central 7

Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Douglas Freeman 38, Atlee 6

Eastside 51, Honaker 22

Edison 28, Annandale 7

Fauquier 20, Warren County 0

Floyd County 18, Fort Chiswell 6

Freedom (W) 35, Unity Reed 0

Gar-Field 21, Patriot 13

Gate City 34, Marion 8

Giles 41, Narrows 6

Hickory 7, Nansemond River 6

Hopewell 36, Henrico 0

Independence 35, Washington, W.Va. 14

K&Q Central 44, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Loudoun County 56, Rock Ridge 6

Madison County 26, William Monroe 24

Manchester 38, Powhatan 6

Maury 63, Granby 0

Mount Vernon 42, John R. Lewis 0

Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7

North Cross 48, Roanoke Catholic 0

Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0

Patrick County 34, Chatham 28

Poquoson 14, Tabb 7

Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13

Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10

Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7

St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Oscar Smith 0

Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7

Trinity Episcopal 39, Norfolk Academy 3

Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Central – Wise vs. Virginia High, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Lebanon, ppd.

John Battle vs. Tazewell, ccd.

Kempsville vs. Landstown, ppd.

Potomac Falls vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.

