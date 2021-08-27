PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 41, John Battle 0 Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0 Central – Wise 49, Eastside 0 Eastern View…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0

Central – Wise 49, Eastside 0

Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6

Glenvar 28, Galax 14

Green Run 56, Tallwood 7

Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0

John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0

Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14

Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21

Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6

North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6

Norview 14, Grassfield 0

Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0

Pulaski County 20, Northside 17

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0

Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.

Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Hurley vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Aug 28th.

R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

