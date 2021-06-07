JMU’s Odicci Alexander receives standing ovation after final NCAA appearance

James Madison softball’s run in the Women’s College World Series came to an end Monday with a 7-1 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Oklahoma.

JMU’s Alexander receives ovation after final appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

James Madison softball’s run in the Women’s College World Series came to an end Monday with a 7-1 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Oklahoma. No player was more integral to the team’s success than star pitcher Odicci Alexander, who threw 88.6% of the Dukes’ innings throughout the tournament.

Alexander’s college career ended on the field at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, where head coach Loren LaPorte pulled her after the Sooners jumped ahead 6-1 in the fifth. The Sooner-heavy crowd gave Alexander a standing ovation as she walked off the field and hugged each of her teammates.

In the tournament, Alexander went 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 28 walks over 64 2/3 innings. She retires as one of the most highly decorated players in JMU softball history. In addition to being named the CAA Pitcher of the Year this season, Alexander also won CAA Player of the Year twice and CAA Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

Alexander appeared in 139 career games for JMU, dotting her name across the school’s record books. Though the Dukes’ run ended a game shy of the championship series, Alexander stands as one of the most impactful athletes to ever don the purple and gold.