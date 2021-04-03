Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn def. Bland County, forfeit
Galax 17, Fort Chiswell 7
Gate City 47, Lee High 13
George Wythe-Wytheville 7, Grayson County 6
Grassfield 31, Great Bridge 13
Kettle Run 39, John Handley 14
New Kent 14, Tabb 11
Norcom 36, Booker T. Washington 8
Radford 42, Richlands 0
Woodgrove 20, Potomac Falls 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
