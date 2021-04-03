Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Auburn def. Bland County, forfeit Galax 17, Fort Chiswell 7 Gate City 47, Lee High 13 George Wythe-Wytheville…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn def. Bland County, forfeit

Galax 17, Fort Chiswell 7

Gate City 47, Lee High 13

George Wythe-Wytheville 7, Grayson County 6

Grassfield 31, Great Bridge 13

Kettle Run 39, John Handley 14

New Kent 14, Tabb 11

Norcom 36, Booker T. Washington 8

Radford 42, Richlands 0

Woodgrove 20, Potomac Falls 13

