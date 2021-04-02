Report: Maryland finalizing contract extension with head coach Mark Turgeon

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball coach is reportedly nearing a contract extension with the school, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Mark Turgeon isn’t going anywhere.

Turgeon’s current contract has two years remaining on it and was set to expire following the 2022-23 season.

The decision to extend Turgeon comes under two weeks after Maryland was bounced in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. The Terps defeated UConn in the opening round of March Madness before getting blown out by No. 2 seed Alabama two days later.

Following Maryland’s exit from March Madness, Turgeon’s future as the Terps head coach appeared to be murky.

Some felt that the head coach had warranted an extension after overachieving with the team’s current roster in 2020-21. But, others believe Turgeon is the one responsible for the team’s poor roster construction in the first place.

In 10 years since succeeding legendary head coach Gary Williams, Turgeon has led Maryland to the Sweet 16 just once, a far cry from the powerhouse the program was in the early 2000s when it went to back-to-back Final Fours and won the title in 2002.

Rumors swirled that Turgeon could be interested in the vacant Oklahoma job or even the recent opening at North Carolina following Roy Williams’ retirement on Thursday. Williams and Turgeon have a good relationship with one another — Turgeon served on Williams’ staff at Kansas — and the former UNC coach credited Turgeon multiple times during his retirement ceremony.

Ultimately, though, it appears College Park will remain Turgeon’s home for the foreseeable future.