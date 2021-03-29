Jennifer King tells us which positions Westbrook, Beal would play in NFL

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are phenomenal basketball players, but could they use their talents on the gridiron? Washington Football Team assistant coach Jennifer King has some ideas.

Jennifer King tells us which NFL positions Westbrook, Beal would play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are phenomenal basketball players, there can be no doubt about that. But playing in the NFL? Now that might be a stretch. However, they could use their talents at certain positions on the gridiron, according to Jennifer King.

The Washington Football Team’s assistant running backs coach has been in her current position for just two months after being a full-year coaching intern in 2020, but has already made headlines by becoming the first African-American female assistant position coach in NFL history. In an interview with the Wizards Pregame Live crew, King said the two Wizards titans would make for an interesting roster conundrum on an NFL roster.

“When I think of the Wizards lineup, I automatically think of Russ. I mean, his energy? I think I would like to see Russ on the defense just ‘cause of the way he flies around,” King said. “You know, maybe put Russ at the free safety spot and just kinda let him go and see him run around. And I think he’ll be willing to hit people, too, so it’d be fun to see.”

Westbrook stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Starting Washington free safety Kam Curl stands at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds himself. Come to think of it, Russ might fit in perfectly to a 4-3 defensive system!

Bradley Beal actually did play football in his younger days. A wide receiver plus cornerback combo, Beal used his exceptional height to nab balls on the turf.

“I can definitely see [Beal] catching some passes with his athleticism. He has experience to do it as well. I didn’t even know he played football, but I think he made a good decision to go the basketball route. It’s worked out for him pretty well,” King said.

Standing at 6-foot-3 along with Westbrook, Beal would definitely look good in the burgundy and gold. With new Washington Football signings Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries coming to town, maybe Brad should inquire about a spot on the practice squad.

Watch the whole interview with Jennifer King on Wizards Pregame Live before the Wizards take on the Pacers, Monday at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.