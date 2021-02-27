Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Championship=
Blue Ridge School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 37
Division III=
Championship=
Fairfax Christian 73, Word of Life 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Championship=
Steward School 45, Highland-Warrenton 38
Division III=
Championship=
Virginia Academy 64, New Covenant 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.