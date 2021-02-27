CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:32 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Championship=

Blue Ridge School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 37

Division III=

Championship=

Fairfax Christian 73, Word of Life 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Championship=

Steward School 45, Highland-Warrenton 38

Division III=

Championship=

Virginia Academy 64, New Covenant 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

