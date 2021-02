Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL= Class 1= Region D= Final= J.I. Burton 66, Holston 33 Class 2= Region D= Final= Union…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region D=

Final=

J.I. Burton 66, Holston 33

Class 2=

Region D=

Final=

Union 59, Gate City 51

Class 3=

Region D=

Final=

l=

Abingdon 72, Northside 59

Class 5=

Region A=

Final=

Green Run 87, Salem-Va. Beach 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region D=

Final=

Honaker 65, Thomas Walker 49

Class 3=

Region D=

Final=

Carroll County 56, Cave Spring 33

Class 5=

Region A=

Final=

Princess Anne 75, Salem-Va. Beach 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.