Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 62, StoneBridge School 40
Grace Christian 59, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Green Run 72, Princess Anne 37
Kellam 51, Salem-Va. Beach 46
Kempsville 48, Bayside 38
Poquoson 55, Windsor 23
Smithfield 67, Gloucester 52
Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge County 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.D. Hylton vs. Potomac, ppd.
Colgan vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.
George Mason vs. William Monroe, ppd.
James Madison vs. Westfield, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kellam 41, Salem-Va. Beach 31
Kempsville 42, Bayside 31
StoneBridge School 58, Broadwater Academy 25
Tallwood 61, Frank Cox 36
Timberlake Christian 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 22
Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36
York 49, Gloucester 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freedom (W) vs. Colgan, ppd.
Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Madison County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
