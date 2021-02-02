Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 62, StoneBridge School 40 Grace Christian 59, Blue Ridge Christian 29 Green Run 72, Princess…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 62, StoneBridge School 40

Grace Christian 59, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Green Run 72, Princess Anne 37

Kellam 51, Salem-Va. Beach 46

Kempsville 48, Bayside 38

Poquoson 55, Windsor 23

Smithfield 67, Gloucester 52

Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge County 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.D. Hylton vs. Potomac, ppd.

Colgan vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.

George Mason vs. William Monroe, ppd.

James Madison vs. Westfield, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kellam 41, Salem-Va. Beach 31

Kempsville 42, Bayside 31

StoneBridge School 58, Broadwater Academy 25

Tallwood 61, Frank Cox 36

Timberlake Christian 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 22

Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36

York 49, Gloucester 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freedom (W) vs. Colgan, ppd.

Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Madison County, ppd.

___

