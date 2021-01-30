BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 78, Oak Hill Academy 51 Altavista 63, Brookville 53 Atlantic Shores Christian 57,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 78, Oak Hill Academy 51

Altavista 63, Brookville 53

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Portsmouth Christian 39

Auburn 58, Bland County 55

Battlefield 66, Patriot 62

Blacksburg 88, Eastern Montgomery 44

Broad Run 67, Tuscarora 59, OT

Broadwater Academy 53, Hampton Christian 40

Centreville 71, Oakton 49

Chancellor 68, King George 61

Charlottesville 47, Albemarle 34

Chilhowie 67, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62

Courtland 69, Eastern View 51

Falls Church 40, George Marshall 38

Floyd County 76, Patrick County 44

Fluvanna 53, Orange County 48

Fort Defiance 66, Riverheads 56

Franklin 62, Windsor 31

Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 59

Goochland 77, Amelia County 51

Graham 80, Richlands 49

Green Run 78, Bayside 39

Grundy 51, Hurley 21

Hayfield 73, Mount Vernon 31

Holston 63, Council 31

Honaker 58, Twin Valley 53

Independence 65, Lightridge 45

J.I. Burton 67, Thomas Walker 27

James River-Buchanan 92, Rockbridge County 69

John Handley 70, Liberty-Bealeton 49

John Lewis High School 77, TJ-Alexandria 61

Landstown 63, Kellam 57

Lebanon 60, Marion 48

Lloyd Bird 56, Cosby 51

Lord Botetourt 61, Franklin County 55

Loudoun County 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 46

Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42

Manchester 93, Clover Hill 57

Massaponax 63, Colonial Forge 49

Monacan 68, Powhatan 61

North Stafford 46, Brooke Point 45

Northside 57, Cave Spring 55

Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 42

Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 44

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 40

Pulaski County 68, Carroll County 38

R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Stuarts Draft 31

Rappahannock County 64, Clarke County 59

Riverbend 69, Stafford 45

Rye Cove 71, Eastside 62

Salem-Va. Beach 60, Ocean Lakes 38

Skyline 70, Manassas Park 62

Smithfield 72, Gloucester 54

Spotsylvania 64, Louisa 54

Strasburg 70, Page County 57

Tabernacle Baptist 54, Christian Heritage Academy 49

Tallwood 59, First Colonial 43

The Burlington, N.C. 66, John Marshall 58

Thomas Dale 74, Dinwiddie 28

Twin Springs 62, Castlewood 42

Virginia Academy 72, Combine Academy, N.C. 58

Virginia High 77, Tazewell 66

Wakefield 57, Justice High School 38

Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 33

Westfield 76, Chantilly 62

Westover Christian 32, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27

Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fauquier vs. Culpeper, ccd.

Gar-Field vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

Woodstock Central vs. William Monroe, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 49

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 8

Auburn 62, Christiansburg 41

Briar Woods 57, Riverside 41

Broadwater Academy 61, Hampton Christian 32

Cave Spring 58, Northside 55

Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24

Colgan 45, Forest Park 40

Cosby 58, Lloyd Bird 57

Courtland 57, Eastern View 51

Fauquier 42, Culpeper 39

Floyd County 51, Patrick County 48

Fluvanna 67, Orange County 35

Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 22

George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Grayson County 12

Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 17

Grafton 89, Gloucester 24

Grundy 58, Hurley 20

Holston 57, Council 17

Honaker 63, Twin Valley 43

Independence 27, Lightridge 24

James Madison 58, Oakton 36

James Monroe 59, Caroline 33

Kellam 40, Landstown 31

King George 43, Chancellor 39

Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 32

Loudoun County 33, Heritage (Leesburg) 27

Louisa 62, Spotsylvania 25

Luray 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36

Marion 64, Lebanon 25

Mathews 65, Northumberland 33

Narrows 68, Bland County 47

North Stafford 54, Brooke Point 31

Page County 51, Strasburg 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 48

Patriot 57, Battlefield 38

Pulaski County 48, Carroll County 45

R.E. Lee-Staunton 47, Stuarts Draft 45

Rappahannock County 59, Clarke County 31

Richlands 34, Graham 25

Riverbend 42, Stafford 38

Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 41

Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 26

Salem-Va. Beach 59, Ocean Lakes 19

Skyline 71, Manassas Park 26

StoneBridge School 46, Denbigh Baptist 17

Thomas Walker 68, J.I. Burton 26

Timberlake Christian 35, Temple Christian 20

Twin Springs 44, Castlewood 23

Virginia Academy 45, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 33

Virginia High 55, Tazewell 19

Wakefield 36, Justice High School 32

Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 26

William Monroe 56, Woodstock Central 27

Wilson Memorial 51, Buffalo Gap 37

Woodgrove 58, Freedom (South Riding) 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Osbourn vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.

Westfield vs. Chantilly, ppd.

