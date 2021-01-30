BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 78, Oak Hill Academy 51
Altavista 63, Brookville 53
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Portsmouth Christian 39
Auburn 58, Bland County 55
Battlefield 66, Patriot 62
Blacksburg 88, Eastern Montgomery 44
Broad Run 67, Tuscarora 59, OT
Broadwater Academy 53, Hampton Christian 40
Centreville 71, Oakton 49
Chancellor 68, King George 61
Charlottesville 47, Albemarle 34
Chilhowie 67, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62
Courtland 69, Eastern View 51
Falls Church 40, George Marshall 38
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 44
Fluvanna 53, Orange County 48
Fort Defiance 66, Riverheads 56
Franklin 62, Windsor 31
Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 59
Goochland 77, Amelia County 51
Graham 80, Richlands 49
Green Run 78, Bayside 39
Grundy 51, Hurley 21
Hayfield 73, Mount Vernon 31
Holston 63, Council 31
Honaker 58, Twin Valley 53
Independence 65, Lightridge 45
J.I. Burton 67, Thomas Walker 27
James River-Buchanan 92, Rockbridge County 69
John Handley 70, Liberty-Bealeton 49
John Lewis High School 77, TJ-Alexandria 61
Landstown 63, Kellam 57
Lebanon 60, Marion 48
Lloyd Bird 56, Cosby 51
Lord Botetourt 61, Franklin County 55
Loudoun County 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 46
Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42
Manchester 93, Clover Hill 57
Massaponax 63, Colonial Forge 49
Monacan 68, Powhatan 61
North Stafford 46, Brooke Point 45
Northside 57, Cave Spring 55
Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 42
Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 40
Pulaski County 68, Carroll County 38
R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Stuarts Draft 31
Rappahannock County 64, Clarke County 59
Riverbend 69, Stafford 45
Rye Cove 71, Eastside 62
Salem-Va. Beach 60, Ocean Lakes 38
Skyline 70, Manassas Park 62
Smithfield 72, Gloucester 54
Spotsylvania 64, Louisa 54
Strasburg 70, Page County 57
Tabernacle Baptist 54, Christian Heritage Academy 49
Tallwood 59, First Colonial 43
The Burlington, N.C. 66, John Marshall 58
Thomas Dale 74, Dinwiddie 28
Twin Springs 62, Castlewood 42
Virginia Academy 72, Combine Academy, N.C. 58
Virginia High 77, Tazewell 66
Wakefield 57, Justice High School 38
Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 33
Westfield 76, Chantilly 62
Westover Christian 32, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27
Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fauquier vs. Culpeper, ccd.
Gar-Field vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.
Woodstock Central vs. William Monroe, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 8
Auburn 62, Christiansburg 41
Briar Woods 57, Riverside 41
Broadwater Academy 61, Hampton Christian 32
Cave Spring 58, Northside 55
Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24
Colgan 45, Forest Park 40
Cosby 58, Lloyd Bird 57
Courtland 57, Eastern View 51
Fauquier 42, Culpeper 39
Floyd County 51, Patrick County 48
Fluvanna 67, Orange County 35
Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 22
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Grayson County 12
Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 17
Grafton 89, Gloucester 24
Grundy 58, Hurley 20
Holston 57, Council 17
Honaker 63, Twin Valley 43
Independence 27, Lightridge 24
James Madison 58, Oakton 36
James Monroe 59, Caroline 33
Kellam 40, Landstown 31
King George 43, Chancellor 39
Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 32
Loudoun County 33, Heritage (Leesburg) 27
Louisa 62, Spotsylvania 25
Luray 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36
Marion 64, Lebanon 25
Mathews 65, Northumberland 33
Narrows 68, Bland County 47
North Stafford 54, Brooke Point 31
Page County 51, Strasburg 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 48
Patriot 57, Battlefield 38
Pulaski County 48, Carroll County 45
R.E. Lee-Staunton 47, Stuarts Draft 45
Rappahannock County 59, Clarke County 31
Richlands 34, Graham 25
Riverbend 42, Stafford 38
Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 41
Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 26
Salem-Va. Beach 59, Ocean Lakes 19
Skyline 71, Manassas Park 26
StoneBridge School 46, Denbigh Baptist 17
Thomas Walker 68, J.I. Burton 26
Timberlake Christian 35, Temple Christian 20
Twin Springs 44, Castlewood 23
Virginia Academy 45, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 33
Virginia High 55, Tazewell 19
Wakefield 36, Justice High School 32
Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 26
William Monroe 56, Woodstock Central 27
Wilson Memorial 51, Buffalo Gap 37
Woodgrove 58, Freedom (South Riding) 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Osbourn vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.
Westfield vs. Chantilly, ppd.
