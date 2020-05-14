Capitals, Wizards and Mystics sell new T-shirts to to raise funds to feed frontline workers

The Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics sell limited-edition, coronavirus-related T-shirts in an effort to raise for money to feed frontline workers in the D.C. area.

Three D.C. sports teams are selling new coronavirus-related T-shirts in an effort to raise for money for meals for frontline workers in the D.C. area.

Proceeds from the new $25 T-shirts by the Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics will raise money for Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund.

The limited-edition designs were inspired by the team’s logos.

To promote frequent hand-washing, the Capitals logo replaced “Washington” with “Wash Your Hands,” and the Wizards added a second, sudsy hand to its logo.

The Mystics’ “We’ll Always Be Together” design is aimed at promoting unity and togetherness as most people observe quarantining and social distancing.

The foundation said its “Feeding the Frontlines” fund had already raised more than $175,000 and helped provide meals for more than 7,500 to first responders, health care and essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

