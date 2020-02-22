Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 70, Brunswick Academy 48 Benedictine 70, St. John Paul the Great 56 Blue Ridge Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 70, Brunswick Academy 48

Benedictine 70, St. John Paul the Great 56

Blue Ridge Christian 46, Ridgeview Christian 41

Blue Ridge School 79, Hargrave Military 57

Cape Henry Collegiate 85, Norfolk Collegiate 76

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop O’Connell 57

Eastern Mennonite 54, The Covenant School 39

James Monroe 68, Independence 59

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Oscar Smith 46

Regents 50, Stuart Hall 44

Richmond Christian 57, Amelia Academy 54

Richmond Christian 69, Banner Christian 61

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 62, Flint Hill School 44

St. Andrew’s, Md. 59, Potomac School 48

Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Annes-Belfield 54

Westover Christian 66, Roanoke Valley Christian 57

VHSL=

Class 5=

Region A=

Play-in=

Bethel 67, Woodside 57

Kempsville 49, Frank Cox 47

Class 4=

Region A=

Play-in=

Churchland 69, Heritage-Newport News 52

Hampton 34, Great Bridge 29

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Lakeland 83, New Kent 42

Norcom 61, Booker T. Washington 56

Park View-South Hill 68, York 54

Phoebus 84, Colonial Heights 53

Region D=

Play-in=

Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39

Class 2=

Region A=

First Round=

Amelia County 68, Prince Edward County 45

King William 87, Bruton 74

TJ-Richmond 83, Bluestone 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 23

Gate City 46, Union 45

Highland-Warrenton 52, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Miller School 60, New Covenant 28

Mt. Carmel Christian 49, Regents 17

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Steward School 39

Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Richmond Christian 67, Southampton Academy 24

Ridgeview 66, Abingdon 50

Stuart Hall 53, Ridgeview Christian 34

Tandem Friends School 52, Randolph-Macon Academy 37

VHSL=

Class 5=

Region A=

Play-in=

Bethel 77, Gloucester 43

Class 4=

Region A=

Play-in=

Heritage-Newport News 39, Smithfield 36

Woodrow Wilson 56, Great Bridge 51

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Booker T. Washington 87, Phoebus 34

Norcom 52, Petersburg 43

Tabb 53, New Kent 39

Class 1=

Region D=

Rural Retreat 52, Holston 31

___

