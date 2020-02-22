Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 70, Brunswick Academy 48
Benedictine 70, St. John Paul the Great 56
Blue Ridge Christian 46, Ridgeview Christian 41
Blue Ridge School 79, Hargrave Military 57
Cape Henry Collegiate 85, Norfolk Collegiate 76
Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop O’Connell 57
Eastern Mennonite 54, The Covenant School 39
James Monroe 68, Independence 59
Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Oscar Smith 46
Regents 50, Stuart Hall 44
Richmond Christian 57, Amelia Academy 54
Richmond Christian 69, Banner Christian 61
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 62, Flint Hill School 44
St. Andrew’s, Md. 59, Potomac School 48
Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Annes-Belfield 54
Westover Christian 66, Roanoke Valley Christian 57
VHSL=
Class 5=
Region A=
Play-in=
Bethel 67, Woodside 57
Kempsville 49, Frank Cox 47
Class 4=
Region A=
Play-in=
Churchland 69, Heritage-Newport News 52
Hampton 34, Great Bridge 29
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
Lakeland 83, New Kent 42
Norcom 61, Booker T. Washington 56
Park View-South Hill 68, York 54
Phoebus 84, Colonial Heights 53
Region D=
Play-in=
Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39
Class 2=
Region A=
First Round=
Amelia County 68, Prince Edward County 45
King William 87, Bruton 74
TJ-Richmond 83, Bluestone 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 23
Gate City 46, Union 45
Highland-Warrenton 52, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Miller School 60, New Covenant 28
Mt. Carmel Christian 49, Regents 17
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Steward School 39
Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Richmond Christian 67, Southampton Academy 24
Ridgeview 66, Abingdon 50
Stuart Hall 53, Ridgeview Christian 34
Tandem Friends School 52, Randolph-Macon Academy 37
VHSL=
Class 5=
Region A=
Play-in=
Bethel 77, Gloucester 43
Class 4=
Region A=
Play-in=
Heritage-Newport News 39, Smithfield 36
Woodrow Wilson 56, Great Bridge 51
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
Booker T. Washington 87, Phoebus 34
Norcom 52, Petersburg 43
Tabb 53, New Kent 39
Class 1=
Region D=
Rural Retreat 52, Holston 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
