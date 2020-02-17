Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Lee High 41
Atlee 70, Mills Godwin 49
Blue Ridge School 61, Benedictine 37
Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 4
Central – Wise 77, John Battle 25
Charlottesville 71, Louisa 69
Covington 66, Craig County 42
Dominion 53, Heritage (Leesburg) 39
Eastern Montgomery 70, Bath County 43
Great Bridge 78, Warwick 45
Halifax County 60, Magna Vista 50
Harrisonburg 44, Spotswood 42
Honaker 50, Council 31
Martinsville 65, GW-Danville 51
Maury 49, Churchland 41
Narrows 99, Highland-Monterey 33
Patrick Henry-Ashland 45, Hermitage 38
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Rural Retreat 56
Radford 70, Carroll County 56
Rye Cove 81, Castlewood 64
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Temple Christian 31
Tuscarora 58, Broad Run 52
Twin Springs 75, Thomas Walker 58
Union 67, Ridgeview 41
Western Albemarle 37, Albemarle 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 30
Alleghany 41, Radford 38
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Kenston Forest 19
Charlottesville 63, Louisa 51
Churchland 52, Maury 39
Covington 59, Highland-Monterey 17
Dominion 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 46
Great Bridge 54, Warwick 26
Holston 64, Northwood 33
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 36
King George 54, Eastern View 50
Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 30
Martinsville 58, Halifax County 48
Narrows 62, Bath County 47
Parry McCluer 44, Craig County 34
Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Hermitage 25
Richlands 49, Graham 45
Spotswood 57, Harrisonburg 25
Turner Ashby 74, Broadway 44
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 12
Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46
