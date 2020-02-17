Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 58, Lee High 41 Atlee 70, Mills Godwin 49 Blue Ridge School 61, Benedictine 37 Broadway…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Lee High 41

Atlee 70, Mills Godwin 49

Blue Ridge School 61, Benedictine 37

Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 4

Central – Wise 77, John Battle 25

Charlottesville 71, Louisa 69

Covington 66, Craig County 42

Dominion 53, Heritage (Leesburg) 39

Eastern Montgomery 70, Bath County 43

Great Bridge 78, Warwick 45

Halifax County 60, Magna Vista 50

Harrisonburg 44, Spotswood 42

Honaker 50, Council 31

Martinsville 65, GW-Danville 51

Maury 49, Churchland 41

Narrows 99, Highland-Monterey 33

Patrick Henry-Ashland 45, Hermitage 38

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Rural Retreat 56

Radford 70, Carroll County 56

Rye Cove 81, Castlewood 64

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Temple Christian 31

Tuscarora 58, Broad Run 52

Twin Springs 75, Thomas Walker 58

Union 67, Ridgeview 41

Western Albemarle 37, Albemarle 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 30

Alleghany 41, Radford 38

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Kenston Forest 19

Charlottesville 63, Louisa 51

Churchland 52, Maury 39

Covington 59, Highland-Monterey 17

Dominion 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 46

Great Bridge 54, Warwick 26

Holston 64, Northwood 33

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 36

King George 54, Eastern View 50

Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 30

Martinsville 58, Halifax County 48

Narrows 62, Bath County 47

Parry McCluer 44, Craig County 34

Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Hermitage 25

Richlands 49, Graham 45

Spotswood 57, Harrisonburg 25

Turner Ashby 74, Broadway 44

Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 12

Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

