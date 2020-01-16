Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 84, Bishop Ireton 75 Briar Woods 60, Loudoun County 58 Broad Run 45, George…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 84, Bishop Ireton 75

Briar Woods 60, Loudoun County 58

Broad Run 45, George Mason 41

Brookville 50, Altavista 47

Brunswick Academy 69, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 53

Carroll County 74, Alleghany 70

Charles City County High School 68, Mathews 62

Charlottesville 70, E.C. Glass 66

Cosby 61, Clover Hill 54

Courtland 85, James Monroe 53

East Rockingham 76, Page County 56

Eastern Montgomery 70, Highland-Monterey 37

Edison 52, TJ-Alexandria 48

Falls Church 69, McLean 62

Floyd County 71, Radford 62

George Wythe-Richmond 59, Midlothian 39

Glenvar 76, Giles 60

Grafton 46, Poquoson 30

Graham 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 58

Greensville County 62, Park View-South Hill 42

Halifax County 67, Prince Edward County 32

Highland-Warrenton 73, Carmel 52

Huguenot 74, James River-Midlothian 63

Jamestown 61, Tabb 58

Lafayette 60, Warhill 52

Lighthouse Academy 58, Fredericksburg Academy 42

Lloyd Bird 61, Monacan 46

Manchester 77, Powhatan 39

Massaponax 61, Stafford 47

Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 53

Monticello 48, Fort Defiance 37

Mount View, W.Va. 56, Tazewell 53

Narrows 66, Rural Retreat 40

Rustburg 50, William Campbell 39

Smithfield 81, New Kent 46

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Benedictine 50

Tandem Friends School 47, Veritas Classic Christian School 39

Western Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 58

York 64, Bruton 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Virginia High 43

Auburn 49, Chilhowie 42

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Fuqua School 27

Bluefield, W.Va. 55, Graham 21

Brookville 49, Altavista 33

Clarke County 36, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 35

E.C. Glass 55, Charlottesville 49

Eastern Montgomery 72, Highland-Monterey 18

Edison 77, TJ-Alexandria 23

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 43, Bishop Ireton 34

Fluvanna 46, Western Albemarle 38

Fort Defiance 52, Monticello 42

Franklin 61, Brunswick 55

George Mason 66, Broad Run 39

Gretna 62, Patrick County 52

Isle of Wight Academy 42, Southampton Academy 35

J.R. Tucker 56, Lee-Davis 44

Liberty-Bealeton 64, Manassas Park 29

Luray 72, Rappahannock County 38

Maggie L. Walker GS 43, John Marshall 18

McLean 67, Fairfax 56

Midlothian 56, George Wythe-Richmond 23

Oakcrest 52, Fredericksburg Academy 20

Park View-South Hill 56, Greensville County 48

Park View-Sterling 56, Greensville County 48

Riverheads 54, Rockbridge County 42

South County 49, T.C. Williams 47

Strasburg 52, Madison County 42

Tuscarora 55, Briar Woods 39

Veritas Classic Christian School 40, Tandem Friends School 30

W.T. Woodson 54, Falls Church 34

Wakefield School 33, Foxcroft 32

