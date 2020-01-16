Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 84, Bishop Ireton 75
Briar Woods 60, Loudoun County 58
Broad Run 45, George Mason 41
Brookville 50, Altavista 47
Brunswick Academy 69, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 53
Carroll County 74, Alleghany 70
Charles City County High School 68, Mathews 62
Charlottesville 70, E.C. Glass 66
Cosby 61, Clover Hill 54
Courtland 85, James Monroe 53
East Rockingham 76, Page County 56
Eastern Montgomery 70, Highland-Monterey 37
Edison 52, TJ-Alexandria 48
Falls Church 69, McLean 62
Floyd County 71, Radford 62
George Wythe-Richmond 59, Midlothian 39
Glenvar 76, Giles 60
Grafton 46, Poquoson 30
Graham 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 58
Greensville County 62, Park View-South Hill 42
Halifax County 67, Prince Edward County 32
Highland-Warrenton 73, Carmel 52
Huguenot 74, James River-Midlothian 63
Jamestown 61, Tabb 58
Lafayette 60, Warhill 52
Lighthouse Academy 58, Fredericksburg Academy 42
Lloyd Bird 61, Monacan 46
Manchester 77, Powhatan 39
Massaponax 61, Stafford 47
Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 53
Monticello 48, Fort Defiance 37
Mount View, W.Va. 56, Tazewell 53
Narrows 66, Rural Retreat 40
Rustburg 50, William Campbell 39
Smithfield 81, New Kent 46
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Benedictine 50
Tandem Friends School 47, Veritas Classic Christian School 39
Western Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 58
York 64, Bruton 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Virginia High 43
Auburn 49, Chilhowie 42
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Fuqua School 27
Bluefield, W.Va. 55, Graham 21
Brookville 49, Altavista 33
Clarke County 36, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 35
E.C. Glass 55, Charlottesville 49
Eastern Montgomery 72, Highland-Monterey 18
Edison 77, TJ-Alexandria 23
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 43, Bishop Ireton 34
Fluvanna 46, Western Albemarle 38
Fort Defiance 52, Monticello 42
Franklin 61, Brunswick 55
George Mason 66, Broad Run 39
Gretna 62, Patrick County 52
Isle of Wight Academy 42, Southampton Academy 35
J.R. Tucker 56, Lee-Davis 44
Liberty-Bealeton 64, Manassas Park 29
Luray 72, Rappahannock County 38
Maggie L. Walker GS 43, John Marshall 18
McLean 67, Fairfax 56
Midlothian 56, George Wythe-Richmond 23
Oakcrest 52, Fredericksburg Academy 20
Park View-South Hill 56, Greensville County 48
Park View-Sterling 56, Greensville County 48
Riverheads 54, Rockbridge County 42
South County 49, T.C. Williams 47
Strasburg 52, Madison County 42
Tuscarora 55, Briar Woods 39
Veritas Classic Christian School 40, Tandem Friends School 30
W.T. Woodson 54, Falls Church 34
Wakefield School 33, Foxcroft 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
