Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 85, Portsmouth Christian 44
Blacksburg 52, Bassett 44
Episcopal 72, Flint Hill School 70
Fort Chiswell 59, Tazewell 40
John Marshall 72, Kecoughtan 65
Liberty Christian 61, New Covenant 45
Maury 61, GW-Danville 44
Meadowbrook 62, Hampton 57
Miller School 66, St. Annes-Belfield 56
Oak Hill Academy 72, Paul VI Catholic High School 57
Orange County 74, Spotsylvania 44
Pineville, Ky. 84, Thomas Walker 73
Princess Anne 60, Matoaca 58
Richmond Christian 60, Cap City Homeschool 38
Tennessee, Tenn. 76, Abingdon 65
Va. Episcopal 68, The Covenant School 59
Varina 71, Lakeland 68
Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 78, Virginia Academy 30
Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 84, Norfolk Collegiate 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooke Point vs. Martinsburg, W.Va., ccd.
Centreville vs. Oxon Hill, Md., ccd.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Spotswood, ppd.
Woodberry Forest vs. Manassas Park, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 31
Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Portsmouth Christian 20
Christchurch 49, Peninsula Catholic 25
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 31
King’s Fork High School 74, Norcom 18
Thomas Walker 63, Pineville, Ky. 40
Veritas Classic Christian School 52, Central Virginia Home School 26
Veritas Collegiate Academy 52, Central Virginia Home School 26
StatVA Classic=
Cosby 75, Great Bridge 56
Indian River 58, Churchland 30
Lake Taylor 58, Highland Springs 46
Menchville 46, Western Branch 38, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooke Point vs. Martinsburg, W.Va., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.