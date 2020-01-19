Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 85, Portsmouth Christian 44 Blacksburg 52, Bassett 44 Episcopal 72, Flint Hill School 70…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 85, Portsmouth Christian 44

Blacksburg 52, Bassett 44

Episcopal 72, Flint Hill School 70

Fort Chiswell 59, Tazewell 40

John Marshall 72, Kecoughtan 65

Liberty Christian 61, New Covenant 45

Maury 61, GW-Danville 44

Meadowbrook 62, Hampton 57

Miller School 66, St. Annes-Belfield 56

Oak Hill Academy 72, Paul VI Catholic High School 57

Orange County 74, Spotsylvania 44

Pineville, Ky. 84, Thomas Walker 73

Princess Anne 60, Matoaca 58

Richmond Christian 60, Cap City Homeschool 38

Tennessee, Tenn. 76, Abingdon 65

Va. Episcopal 68, The Covenant School 59

Varina 71, Lakeland 68

Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 78, Virginia Academy 30

Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 84, Norfolk Collegiate 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooke Point vs. Martinsburg, W.Va., ccd.

Centreville vs. Oxon Hill, Md., ccd.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Spotswood, ppd.

Woodberry Forest vs. Manassas Park, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 31

Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Portsmouth Christian 20

Christchurch 49, Peninsula Catholic 25

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 31

King’s Fork High School 74, Norcom 18

Thomas Walker 63, Pineville, Ky. 40

Veritas Classic Christian School 52, Central Virginia Home School 26

Veritas Collegiate Academy 52, Central Virginia Home School 26

StatVA Classic=

Cosby 75, Great Bridge 56

Indian River 58, Churchland 30

Lake Taylor 58, Highland Springs 46

Menchville 46, Western Branch 38, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooke Point vs. Martinsburg, W.Va., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.