Maryland hoops legend Morgan Wootten in hospice

Legendary DeMatha Catholic High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten is in hospice care, the school announced Monday.

Morgan Wootten, head basketball coach at DeMatha High School smiles at a press conference to announce his stepping down as coach, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2002, in Hyattsville, Md.

Just wanted to inform the DM community that Morgan Wootten is home now w hospice care. He wants the entire community to know how much he appreciates all of the love and support he and Kathy (& the family) have received. The prayers mean the world to them. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020

Neither the school nor the Wootten family provided further details.

After 1,274 career victories, 33 WCAC titles and five mythical national championships, Wootten, now 88, became the first high school coach ever inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

He took over a DeMatha team that had withdrawn from Washington Catholic Athletic League play before his arrival and lifted them to a 79-40-2 record, including three league titles over 12 years at the helm.

Wootten also had a successful though lesser-known legacy as a football coach, for which he was honored in 2019 with induction to the DC Touchdown Club’s Circle of Legends.

WTOP’s Noah Frank contributed to this report.

