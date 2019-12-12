Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 59, Covington 39
Broad Run 98, Potomac Falls 95
Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 36
Buckingham County 58, Madison County 29
Carlisle 64, North Cross 54
Caroline 67, Lee-Davis 44
Central of Lunenburg 38, William Campbell 24
Charles City County High School 71, Washington & Lee 57
Clarke County 62, Skyline 58
Courtland 73, Culpeper 42
Cumberland 69, Bluestone 66
East Rockingham 85, Turner Ashby 49
Episcopal 60, Potomac School 39
Floyd County 75, Carroll County 57
Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 47
Frank Cox 59, Great Bridge 47
Franklin County 70, Bassett 52
George Mason 49, Manassas Park 42
George Wythe-Richmond 64, Clover Hill 50
Glenvar 62, Hidden Valley 58
Grafton 56, York 51
Greensville County 66, Sussex Central 61
Hampton Roads 58, StoneBridge School 30
Hargrave Military 74, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Woodgrove 53
Hermitage 51, Douglas Freeman 46
Huguenot 78, Manchester 57
Jamestown 53, Bruton 50
John Handley 62, Warren County 50
Lafayette 56, Tabb 51
Lebanon 57, Council 26
Lloyd Bird 56, Powhatan 32
Loudoun County 77, Freedom (South Riding) 51
Maury 44, Salem-Va. Beach 39
Midlothian 58, James River-Midlothian 53
Monacan 71, Cosby 44
Nansemond River 75, First Colonial 52
Northwood 78, Marion 61
Osbourn Park 78, Gar-Field 43
Park View-Sterling 46, Rappahannock County 41
Parry McCluer 39, James River-Buchanan 31
Patriot 58, Colgan 53
Poquoson 53, New Kent 30
Potomac 73, Hayfield 54
Princeton, W.Va. 81, Bland County 52
Pulaski County 60, William Byrd 55
Randolph-Macon Academy 38, Quantico 37
Ridgeview 62, Twin Springs 51
Riverside 57, Independence 51
Sherando 67, Jefferson, W.Va. 66
Smithfield 69, Warhill 56
St. Christopher’s 78, Carmel 47
Steward School 64, Church Hill Academy 46
Surry County 50, Franklin 32
Thomas Dale 59, Mills Godwin 54
Woodrow Wilson 93, Deep Creek 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern Montgomery vs. Rural Retreat, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caroline 45, Lee-Davis 39
Clarke County 54, Skyline 46
Clover Hill 60, George Wythe-Richmond 7
Colgan 53, Patriot 36
Culpeper 40, Courtland 35
Cumberland 53, Bluestone 28
Douglas Freeman 43, Hermitage 26
Eastside 64, Chilhowie 44
Fluvanna 59, Goochland 47
Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 47
Fort Defiance 53, Broadway 39
Franklin County 51, Bassett 13
Freedom (South Riding) 44, Loudoun County 32
George Mason 62, Manassas Park 25
Greensville County 39, Sussex Central 34
Hampton Roads 42, StoneBridge School 15
Hayfield 51, Potomac 30
John Handley 38, Warren County 37
King William 48, Rappahannock 39
Luray 66, Riverheads 37
Madison County 47, Buckingham County 19
Mills Godwin 40, Thomas Dale 25
Northside 64, Hidden Valley 40
Osbourn Park 58, Gar-Field 9
Park View-Sterling 37, Liberty-Bealeton 26
Potomac Falls 70, Broad Run 62
Prince George 68, J.R. Tucker 56
R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Covington 62
Randolph-Macon Academy 41, Quantico 15
Rappahannock County 43, Nelson County 34
Richlands 71, Hurley 42
Ridgeview 67, Twin Springs 28
Riverside 44, Independence 25
Rustburg 55, William Campbell 19
St. Gertrude 52, St. Catherine’s 39
Surry County 55, Franklin 14
Turner Ashby 44, East Rockingham 25
Walsingham Academy 32, Veritas Classic Christian School 14
Washington & Lee 57, Charles City County High School 20
William Byrd 56, Jefferson Forest 44
Woodgrove 66, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Woodrow Wilson 74, Nansemond River 27
Yorktown 49, Annandale 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galax vs. Craig County, ppd.
Stone Bridge vs. Tuscarora, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.