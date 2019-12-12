Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 59, Covington 39 Broad Run 98, Potomac Falls 95 Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 36 Buckingham County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 59, Covington 39

Broad Run 98, Potomac Falls 95

Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 36

Buckingham County 58, Madison County 29

Carlisle 64, North Cross 54

Caroline 67, Lee-Davis 44

Central of Lunenburg 38, William Campbell 24

Charles City County High School 71, Washington & Lee 57

Clarke County 62, Skyline 58

Courtland 73, Culpeper 42

Cumberland 69, Bluestone 66

East Rockingham 85, Turner Ashby 49

Episcopal 60, Potomac School 39

Floyd County 75, Carroll County 57

Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 47

Frank Cox 59, Great Bridge 47

Franklin County 70, Bassett 52

George Mason 49, Manassas Park 42

George Wythe-Richmond 64, Clover Hill 50

Glenvar 62, Hidden Valley 58

Grafton 56, York 51

Greensville County 66, Sussex Central 61

Hampton Roads 58, StoneBridge School 30

Hargrave Military 74, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Woodgrove 53

Hermitage 51, Douglas Freeman 46

Huguenot 78, Manchester 57

Jamestown 53, Bruton 50

John Handley 62, Warren County 50

Lafayette 56, Tabb 51

Lebanon 57, Council 26

Lloyd Bird 56, Powhatan 32

Loudoun County 77, Freedom (South Riding) 51

Maury 44, Salem-Va. Beach 39

Midlothian 58, James River-Midlothian 53

Monacan 71, Cosby 44

Nansemond River 75, First Colonial 52

Northwood 78, Marion 61

Osbourn Park 78, Gar-Field 43

Park View-Sterling 46, Rappahannock County 41

Parry McCluer 39, James River-Buchanan 31

Patriot 58, Colgan 53

Poquoson 53, New Kent 30

Potomac 73, Hayfield 54

Princeton, W.Va. 81, Bland County 52

Pulaski County 60, William Byrd 55

Randolph-Macon Academy 38, Quantico 37

Ridgeview 62, Twin Springs 51

Riverside 57, Independence 51

Sherando 67, Jefferson, W.Va. 66

Smithfield 69, Warhill 56

St. Christopher’s 78, Carmel 47

Steward School 64, Church Hill Academy 46

Surry County 50, Franklin 32

Thomas Dale 59, Mills Godwin 54

Woodrow Wilson 93, Deep Creek 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastern Montgomery vs. Rural Retreat, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caroline 45, Lee-Davis 39

Clarke County 54, Skyline 46

Clover Hill 60, George Wythe-Richmond 7

Colgan 53, Patriot 36

Culpeper 40, Courtland 35

Cumberland 53, Bluestone 28

Douglas Freeman 43, Hermitage 26

Eastside 64, Chilhowie 44

Fluvanna 59, Goochland 47

Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 47

Fort Defiance 53, Broadway 39

Franklin County 51, Bassett 13

Freedom (South Riding) 44, Loudoun County 32

George Mason 62, Manassas Park 25

Greensville County 39, Sussex Central 34

Hampton Roads 42, StoneBridge School 15

Hayfield 51, Potomac 30

John Handley 38, Warren County 37

King William 48, Rappahannock 39

Luray 66, Riverheads 37

Madison County 47, Buckingham County 19

Mills Godwin 40, Thomas Dale 25

Northside 64, Hidden Valley 40

Osbourn Park 58, Gar-Field 9

Park View-Sterling 37, Liberty-Bealeton 26

Potomac Falls 70, Broad Run 62

Prince George 68, J.R. Tucker 56

R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Covington 62

Randolph-Macon Academy 41, Quantico 15

Rappahannock County 43, Nelson County 34

Richlands 71, Hurley 42

Ridgeview 67, Twin Springs 28

Riverside 44, Independence 25

Rustburg 55, William Campbell 19

St. Gertrude 52, St. Catherine’s 39

Surry County 55, Franklin 14

Turner Ashby 44, East Rockingham 25

Walsingham Academy 32, Veritas Classic Christian School 14

Washington & Lee 57, Charles City County High School 20

William Byrd 56, Jefferson Forest 44

Woodgrove 66, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Woodrow Wilson 74, Nansemond River 27

Yorktown 49, Annandale 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galax vs. Craig County, ppd.

Stone Bridge vs. Tuscarora, ccd.

