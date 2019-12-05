Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 77, Culpeper 40 Alleghany 61, Buffalo Gap 52 Amelia Academy 65, Brunswick Academy 47 Benedictine 67,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 77, Culpeper 40

Alleghany 61, Buffalo Gap 52

Amelia Academy 65, Brunswick Academy 47

Benedictine 67, Va. Episcopal 58

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Millwood School 63

Blue Ridge School 66, Middleburg Academy 56

C.D. Hylton 54, Osbourn 49

Colonial Forge 62, Mount Vernon 26

Cosby 60, Powhatan 34

Douglas Freeman 55, Caroline 51

Fauquier 56, Rappahannock County 46

First Colonial 57, Peninsula Catholic 51

Forest Park 62, Battlefield 58

GW-Danville 73, Heritage-Lynchburg 68

Greensville County 51, Southampton 43

Huguenot 67, Lloyd Bird 64

Independence 55, George Mason 43

John Battle 60, Lebanon 49

John Handley 68, Kettle Run 44

Lafayette 51, Grafton 48

Loudoun Valley 67, Potomac Falls 64

Manchester 56, Midlothian 41

Maury 66, Norcom 60

Monacan 60, Clover Hill 53

Nansemond River 73, Mathews 64

New Kent 75, Bruton 73

North Cross 74, Fishburne Military 44

Orange County 77, Madison County 54

Park View-South Hill 59, Sussex Central 55

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Franklin County 59

Potomac 57, W.T. Woodson 44

Salem 92, Bassett 59

Scotland, N.C. 69, Massanutten Military 23

Skyline 60, Sherando 57

Smithfield 62, Jamestown 47

Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 49

Stuart Hall 59, Grace Christian 40

Sullivan North, Tenn. 32, Marion 29

Surry County 74, Appomattox Regional GS 32

Tabb 50, Warhill 47

Waynesboro 48, Fort Defiance 43

William Byrd 60, Glenvar 49

Woodgrove 61, Park View-Sterling 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 48, Forest Park 44

Blacksburg 43, Northside 33

Buffalo Gap 47, Parry McCluer 30

C.D. Hylton 54, Osbourn 49

Carroll County 59, Pulaski County 41

Central Virginia Home School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17

Colgan 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59

Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 41

Colonial Heights 58, Charles City County High School 26

Craig County 48, Christiansburg 39

Fauquier 42, Rappahannock County 28

Fort Defiance 49, Waynesboro 19

Galax 42, Eastern Montgomery 28

George Mason 42, Independence 18

Harrisonburg 56, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 50

James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Narrows 50

James River-Midlothian 68, George Wythe-Richmond 14

John Handley 47, Kettle Run 39

King William 63, Washington & Lee 43

Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 62

McLean 63, Osbourn Park 57

Menchville 99, Phoebus 11

Millwood School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17

Mountain Mission 67, Council 19

Mountain View 37, Rappahannock 24

Norview 81, Booker T. Washington 38

Ocean Lakes 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 32

Park View-South Hill 51, Sussex Central 24

Park View-Sterling 46, Manassas Park 20

Patrick County 63, Chatham Hall 54

Patriot 55, Freedom (PWC) 23

Princeton, W.Va. 66, Bland County 40

Reidsville, N.C. 56, Martinsville 46

Riverheads 45, Rockbridge County 34

Riverside 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 71, TPLS Christian 57

Salem 56, Bassett 9

Sherando 52, Skyline 45

Southampton 41, Greensville County 33

St. Gertrude 56, Collegiate-Richmond 37

Stuart Hall 42, Grace Christian 28

Sullivan North, Tenn. 32, Marion 29

Surry County 78, Appomattox Regional GS 0

Tazewell 71, Fort Chiswell 65

Trinity Episcopal 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 55

William Byrd 60, Glenvar 49

William Fleming 50, Floyd County 40

Woodgrove 53, John Champe 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.