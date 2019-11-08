PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 49, Lee High 14 Amelia County 54, Randolph-Henry 12 Amherst County 56, Liberty-Bedford 32 Appomattox 66, Nelson…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 49, Lee High 14

Amelia County 54, Randolph-Henry 12

Amherst County 56, Liberty-Bedford 32

Appomattox 66, Nelson County 12

Atlee 55, Hanover 13

Bassett 16, Magna Vista 12

Brentsville 34, George Mason 21

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24

Buckingham County 29, Nottoway 14

Buffalo Gap 40, Fort Defiance 21

Central – Wise 47, Grundy 0

Chilhowie 30, Holston 16

Christiansburg 21, Blacksburg 14

Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6

Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0

Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14

Colonial Beach 35, Washington & Lee 32

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14

Covington 53, Bath County 16

Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0

E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18

East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12

Eastern Montgomery 35, Craig County 6

Eastern View 47, Chancellor 6

Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23

Essex 48, Rappahannock 0

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0

Forest Park 27, C.D. Hylton 14

Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10

Freedom (Woodbridge) 84, Colgan 0

GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0

Galax 57, Grayson County 0

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 45, Rural Retreat 21

Giles 33, James River-Buchanan 22

Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21

Glenvar 55, Alleghany 0

Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit

Grassfield 26, King’s Fork High School 24

Gretna 83, Chatham 9

Halifax County 42, Tunstall 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Liberty Christian 0

Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6

Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21

Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14

Hurley 40, Twin Valley 6

Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28

Indian River 58, Lakeland 7

J.I. Burton 44, Thomas Walker 6

James Madison 26, Centreville 10

James Monroe 34, Caroline 0

James Robinson 44, West Springfield 30

Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32

John Champe 63, Freedom (South Riding) 20

John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0

Justice High School 30, Falls Church 10

Kellam 38, Kempsville 21

King George 41, Spotsylvania 12

King William 49, K&Q Central 7

Lafayette 42, Warhill 0

Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56

Landstown 21, Green Run 7

Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12

Lloyd Bird 14, James River-Midlothian 7

Lord Botetourt 38, William Fleming 14

Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 6

Louisa 42, Albemarle 0

Luray 35, Strasburg 28

Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22

Manchester 51, Cosby 7

Maury 56, Granby 7

McLean 14, Langley 7

Middlesex 38, Mathews 7

Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6

Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0

Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14

Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35

Narrows 41, Parry McCluer 7

New Kent 28, Smithfield 0

Norcom 24, Booker T. Washington 6

North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0

Northside 35, Staunton River 7

Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10

Orange County 20, Western Albemarle 12

Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13

Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Lee-Davis 0

Patriot 35, Battlefield 0

Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20

Poquoson 48, Grafton 13

Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20

Prince Edward County 50, Cumberland 0

Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7

Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14

Radford 24, Carroll County 0

Richlands 59, Virginia High 21

Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14

Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28

Salem 12, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3

Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7

Skyline 39, Warren County 8

South County 40, Lake Braddock 21

South Lakes 54, Herndon 6

Southampton 16, Franklin 14

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7

St. Frances, Md. 35, Life Christian 0

Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 24

Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44

Twin Springs 34, Rye Cove 24

Union 54, John Battle 7

W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0

West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21

Western Branch 14, Hickory 12

Westfield 47, Chantilly 34

William Campbell 46, Altavista 35

William Monroe 31, Woodstock Central 17

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21

York 43, Bruton 12

Yorktown 17, Washington-Lee 10

VISAA Football Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Division III=

Roanoke Catholic 22, Portsmouth Christian 13

St. Michael 39, Fuqua School 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

