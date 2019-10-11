PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 49, Virginia High 13 Altavista 54, Northampton 20 Appomattox 21, Gretna 7 Auburn 52, Grayson County 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 49, Virginia High 13

Altavista 54, Northampton 20

Appomattox 21, Gretna 7

Auburn 52, Grayson County 6

Bassett 27, Tunstall 20

Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Fishburne Military 14

Blue Ridge School 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

Bluestone 20, Randolph-Henry 8

Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10

Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Brookville 48, Amherst County 6

Buckingham County 36, Cumberland 6

Carroll County 33, Giles 10

Central – Wise 56, John Battle 34

Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7

Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0

Colonial Beach 30, Rappahannock 28

Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13

Cosby 18, Powhatan 15

Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0

Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6

Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15

Eastern View 49, Courtland 6

Eastside 53, Rye Cove 16

Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7

Floyd County 49, Alleghany 14

Forest Park 39, Colgan 6

Fort Defiance 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6

Freedom (South Riding) 58, Park View-Sterling 7

Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21

GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14

Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 0

Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7

Gate City 55, Marion 0

Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6

Goochland 55, Prince Edward County 16

Graham 41, Lebanon 6

Granby 14, Kempsville 2

Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0

Greensville County 50, Southampton 22

Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14

Hanover 43, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18

Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16

Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20

Huguenot 52, James River-Midlothian 19

Hurley 47, Northwood 0

Indian River 48, Hickory 0

J.I. Burton 54, Honaker 7

James Monroe 22, King George 21

James Wood 28, Culpeper 21

John Champe 45, Osbourn 19

John Handley 21, Millbrook 13

K&Q Central 50, Mathews 6

Lake Braddock 42, James Robinson 27

Landon, Md. 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35

Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16

Langley 23, South Lakes 22

Lee-Davis 38, Armstrong 0

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13

Lord Botetourt 41, William Byrd 7

Loudoun County 48, Independence 20

Louisa 55, Monticello 14

Luray 35, Clarke County 34

Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6

McDonogh School, Md. 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach 6

Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10

Narrows 42, Covington 14

Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

Northside 34, William Fleming 9

Orange County 41, Charlottesville 14

Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 0

Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0

Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Holston 13

Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Bishop Ireton 28

Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9

Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7

Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20

Pulaski County 14, Christiansburg 6

Richlands 41, Tazewell 0

Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0

Roanoke Catholic 48, Hargrave Military 0

Salem 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34

Salem-Va. Beach 61, First Colonial 0

Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21

South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0

Spotswood 55, Rockbridge County 10

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop O’Connell 0

Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9, Battlefield 7

Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21

Surry County 35, Windsor 14

T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35

Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12

Thomas Walker 54, Hancock County, Tenn. 24

Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10

Warhill 57, King William 14

Warren County 37, George Mason 33

Washington-Lee 45, Herndon 12

West Point 42, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21

Westfield 21, James Madison 14

Woodside 40, Menchville 0

Yorktown 42, McLean 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.