PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 46, TJ-Richmond 40

Atlee 35, Mills Godwin 7

Auburn 28, Floyd County 21

Bassett 23, William Byrd 12

Battlefield 16, Potomac Falls 12

Benedictine 45, Fork Union Prep 31

Blacksburg 38, Amherst County 18

Brentsville 21, Kettle Run 20

Broad Run 58, Dominion 0

Broadwater Academy 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 7

Brunswick 54, Charles City County High School 0

Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20

Buford, Ga. 33, Life Christian 22

C.D. Hylton 14, Gar-Field 7

Central of Lunenburg 44, Bluestone 6

Chancellor 43, Hanover 14

Chantilly 42, Osbourn Park 6

Chatham 30, Tunstall 26

Christiansburg 48, Patrick County 14

Churchland 10, Prince George 7

Clarke County 26, William Monroe 7

Clover Hill 29, Midlothian 13

Collegiate-Richmond 41, Catholic 33

Colonial Beach 32, Franklin 24

Cosby 21, James River-Midlothian 0

Deep Creek 56, Woodrow Wilson 10

Deep Run 35, Henrico 24

Douglas Freeman 14, Lee-Davis 6

E.C. Glass 34, Franklin County 7

Eastern View 51, Orange County 0

Fluvanna 24, Nelson County 6

Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8

Frank Cox 20, Bayside 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) 30, Colonial Forge 27

Fuqua School 32, Atlantic Shores Christian 31

GW-Danville 50, Jefferson Forest 21

Galax 49, Carroll County 0

George Mason 48, Madison County 6

George Wythe-Wytheville 40, Marion 6

Glenvar 27, Cave Spring 6

Goochland 13, Buckingham County 7, OT

Graham 35, Giles 3

Grassfield 32, Hickory 14

Green Run 12, Kempsville 7

Grundy 36, Lebanon 26

Halifax County 34, Person, N.C. 13

Harrisonburg 31, Charlottesville 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 52, Appomattox 14

Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 19

Highland Springs 47, Meadowbrook 0

Holston 18, John Battle 13

Honaker 54, Twin Valley 14

Hopewell 46, Norcom 25

Huguenot 16, Lloyd Bird 7

Indian River 33, King’s Fork High School 12

Isle of Wight Academy 10, Nansemond-Suffolk 7, OT

J.I. Burton 56, Lee High 20

James Madison 18, South Lakes 7

James River-Buchanan 6, Parry McCluer 0

James Wood 48, Skyline 14

John Champe 7, Briar Woods 0

John Marshall 40, Armstrong 0

Justice High School 26, Annandale 20

King & Queen 34, Portsmouth Christian 28

Lafayette 84, Grafton 12

Lake Braddock 44, Hayfield 7

Langley 41, James Robinson 40

Liberty Christian 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6

Liberty-Bealeton 27, King George 17

Lord Botetourt 20, Bluefield, W.Va. 14

Loudoun Valley 45, Freedom (South Riding) 27

Louisa 28, Massaponax 27

Magna Vista 55, William Fleming 14

Manassas Park 42, Park View-Sterling 18

Manchester 34, Monacan 12

Martinsburg, W.Va. 37, Sherando 0

Mathews 15, Lancaster 14

Maury 49, Lake Taylor 7

Middlesex 27, Chincoteague 0

Millbrook 31, Heritage (Leesburg) 10

Mount Vernon 56, W.T. Woodson 21

Mountain View 35, Potomac 0

Nandua 23, Arcadia 20

Nansemond River 51, Western Branch 12

Narrows 20, Chilhowie 14

New Kent 42, Bruton 0

North Cross 36, Eastern Montgomery 0

North Stafford 33, Dinwiddie 29

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32, TJ-Alexandria 21

Northside 25, Hidden Valley 22

Norview 34, Granby 13

Nottoway 52, Cumberland 0

Ocean Lakes 9, Landstown 3

Osbourn 31, Colgan 22

Oscar Smith 76, Lakeland 0

Page County 21, Wilson Memorial 7

Park View-South Hill 14, Colonial Heights 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 21, Glen Allen 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Hurley 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 26, Albemarle 0

Patriot 31, Woodbridge 28

Petersburg 32, Booker T. Washington 30

Phoebus 53, Kecoughtan 0

Powhatan 46, George Wythe-Richmond 8

Prince Edward County 54, Randolph-Henry 30

Princess Anne 42, First Colonial 0

Pulaski County 49, Abingdon 0

Radford 45, Fort Chiswell 6

Rappahannock 31, West Point 10

Rappahannock County 26, Craig County 12

Ridgeview 41, Central – Wise 20

Riverbend 22, James Monroe 6

Riverheads 52, East Rockingham 6

Riverside 26, Loudoun County 23

Roanoke Catholic 44, Norfolk Christian School 0

Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 7

Rural Retreat 15, Grayson County 7

Rustburg 54, Altavista 0

Rye Cove 36, Hancock Co., Ky. 34

Salem-Va. Beach 35, Tallwood 0

South County 41, T.C. Williams 13

Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0

Spotsylvania 40, Culpeper 13

St. Annes-Belfield 55, Greenbrier Christian 19

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 36, St. John Paul the Great 0

Stafford 35, Courtland 14

Staunton River 17, Liberty-Bedford 7

Stone Bridge 42, Brooke Point 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48, Forest Park 7

Stuarts Draft 50, Covington 0

Sullivan South, Tenn. 42, Gate City 12

Surry County 41, Northampton 36

Tazewell 42, Mount View, W.Va. 18

Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 23

The Covenant School 54, Kenston Forest 26

Thomas Walker 14, Castlewood 12

Trinity Episcopal 64, Norfolk Academy 42

Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25

Tuscarora 13, Woodgrove 12

Twin Springs 48, North Greene, Tenn. 12

Union 42, Letcher County Central, Ky. 20

Varina 55, Matoaca 13

Warhill 20, Tabb 14

Warren County 27, Independence 24

Washington-Lee 14, Edison 8

West Potomac 41, Oakton 7

West Springfield 48, Lee High 0

William Campbell 45, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Woodbridge, Del. 44, Rock Ridge 6

Woodside 40, Denbigh 0

Woodstock Central 41, Broadway 0

York def. Poquoson, forfeit

Yorktown 41, Wakefield 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsville vs. Dan River, ppd. to Sep 14th.

