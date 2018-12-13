Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores 59, St. Lukes (Australia) 49 Cave Spring 66, Christiansburg 59 Church Hill Academy 69, Veritas Christian Academy 44 Fork Union Prep 59, Fuqua School 52 Grundy 73, Richlands 71 John…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores 59, St. Lukes (Australia) 49

Cave Spring 66, Christiansburg 59

Church Hill Academy 69, Veritas Christian Academy 44

Fork Union Prep 59, Fuqua School 52

Grundy 73, Richlands 71

John Battle 46, J.I. Burton 38

King George 71, Mountain View 65

Madison County 58, Fluvanna 55

Martinsburg, W.Va. 61, Loudoun Valley 46

Maury 60, Churchland 58

Middleburg Academy 93, Carmel 67

Montcalm, W.Va. 76, Eastern Montgomery 64

Nandua 60, Arcadia 56

Northwood 68, Marion 60

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Hidden Valley 56

Roanoke Catholic 71, Covenant School 53

Spotswood 85, Charlottesville 60

Virginia School for the Deaf 28, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 23

Wakefield Country Day 40, Fresta Valley Christian School 32

Western Branch 67, Nansemond River 47

William Monroe 53, Nelson County 31

Woodberry Forest 75, Grace Christian 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Castlewood vs. Council, ccd.

Cumberland vs. Nottoway, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Dan River, ccd.

Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ppd. to Dec 13th.

North Cross vs. Fishburne Military, ccd.

Northside vs. Martinsville, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Washington & Lee vs. King William, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Central Lunenburg, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 52, Nandua 26

Brentsville 33, Fauquier 25

Churchland 62, Maury 3

Eastern View 60, Culpeper 25

Glenvar 52, Staunton River 33

Grafton 51, Bruton 14

Grundy 57, Richlands 42

James Madison 41, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 35

James Monroe, W.Va. 60, Narrows 33

Jamestown 74, York 36

Jefferson Forest 42, Brookville 37

John Battle 46, J.I. Burton 38

Kellam 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

Kellam 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

Lafayette 48, New Kent 22

Liberty Christian 36, Amherst County 27

Marion 72, Northwood 11

Martinsburg, W.Va. 47, Loudoun Valley 39

North Cross 0, Craig County 0

North Stafford 51, James Monroe 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 79, Hidden Valley 43

Powhatan 47, Albemarle 31

Riverheads 49, Rappahannock County 45

Roanoke Catholic 56, Craig County 51

Rustburg 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Seton School 45, Shenandoah Valley Christian 35

Smithfield 47, Poquoson 18

Tandem Friends School 82, Massanutten Military 45

Wakefield School 32, Fredericksburg Academy 13

Warhill 40, Tabb 34

West Point 45, Mathews 34

Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Tournament=

Giles 60, Bland County 35

James Monroe 50, North Stafford 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Galax, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Castlewood vs. Council, ccd.

Central Lunenburg vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Dan River vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.

King George vs. Mountain View, ppd.

King William vs. Washington & Lee, ppd.

Lee High vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Prince George, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ppd. to Dec 14th.

