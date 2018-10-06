Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20 Covenant School def. Kenston Forest, forfeit Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0 Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14 Grace Christian 62, Hancock, Md. 20 Isle of…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20
Covenant School def. Kenston Forest, forfeit
Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0
Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14
Grace Christian 62, Hancock, Md. 20
Isle of Wight Academy 50, Broadwater Academy 6
Kecoughtan 22, Heritage-Newport News 19
Millbrook 36, Handley 28
Paul VI 56, Bishop Ireton 28
Potomac School 37, Saint James, Md. 36
St. Christopher’s 61, Fork Union Prep 27
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 6
St. Thomas More, Conn. 30, Life Christian 8
Warwick 42, Gloucester 12
Washington & Lee 48, Lancaster 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.