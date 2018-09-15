Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bishop McNamara, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 0 Collegiate-Richmond 38, Bishop O’Connell 7 Episcopal 21, Gilman, Md. 17 Flint Hill 50, Blue Ridge 14 Woodberry Forest 31, St. Christopher’s 28 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Broadwater…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 0
Collegiate-Richmond 38, Bishop O’Connell 7
Episcopal 21, Gilman, Md. 17
Flint Hill 50, Blue Ridge 14
Woodberry Forest 31, St. Christopher’s 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broadwater Academy vs. Richmond Christian, ccd.
Grace Christian vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.
Heritage-Newport News vs. Hampton, ppd.
Randolph-Macon vs. Christchurch, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
