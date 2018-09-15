202
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 15, 2018 5:12 pm 09/15/2018 05:12pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 0

Collegiate-Richmond 38, Bishop O’Connell 7

Episcopal 21, Gilman, Md. 17

Flint Hill 50, Blue Ridge 14

Woodberry Forest 31, St. Christopher’s 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broadwater Academy vs. Richmond Christian, ccd.

Grace Christian vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Hampton, ppd.

Randolph-Macon vs. Christchurch, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

