Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bishop McNamara, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 0 Collegiate-Richmond 38, Bishop O’Connell 7 Episcopal 21, Gilman, Md. 17 Flint Hill 50, Blue Ridge 14 Woodberry Forest 31, St. Christopher’s 28 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Broadwater…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 0

Collegiate-Richmond 38, Bishop O’Connell 7

Episcopal 21, Gilman, Md. 17

Flint Hill 50, Blue Ridge 14

Woodberry Forest 31, St. Christopher’s 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broadwater Academy vs. Richmond Christian, ccd.

Grace Christian vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Hampton, ppd.

Randolph-Macon vs. Christchurch, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.