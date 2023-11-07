What to make of the Virginia election results so far

I think it’s clear that this looks to be pretty close. And so, having that sort of “Virginia is always a purple state” or “always a red state” or “always a blue state,” it’s always hard to do that, particularly when you’re looking at this election cycle.

This is the lowest turnout year of the four years because there’s no statewide election in the Virginia midterms. And so you really want to be a little careful about exactly what all this means going into 2024. But the short term reality is that if the governor doesn’t get his majorities, that’s a defeat. And that’s going to be very frustrating for him and for Republicans legislatively. And if he does get those majorities, why then, it should be very smooth sailing, there aren’t nearly as many Republican moderates on the ballot tonight as there were four years ago or two years ago.

And so it’s pretty clear that the Republican caucus, if it’s in the majority, will be very, very consistent. And very quick to do what the governor wants.