You can cast a ballot beginning Friday in Virginia

September 22, 2023, 7:01 AM

Ready to cast a ballot in Virginia? The election is not for 45 days but you can vote starting Friday.

Here’s what you need to know.

In Fairfax County, you can vote weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the main government center, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon and North County government centers.

In Loudoun County, daily voting is available at the elections office in Leesburg. In Prince William County, residents can cast their ballots at the elections office in Manassas.

Voting hours in Loudoun and Prince William counties are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will need to bring an I.D. to vote, and if you received a ballot in the mail, you need to bring that with you.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. Election Day will take place three days later on Nov. 7.

