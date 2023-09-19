Rep. Wexton’s Va. district now ‘potentially in the competitive category’

There are political questions in Northern Virginia after U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, announced that she would not seek reelection next year due to health problems.

Wexton said she was struggling with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking, balance and eye movements.

“This is being processed by her political allies who just want to show her support at the moment,” said Virginia political analyst Bob Holsworth.

Wexton represents Virginia’s 10th congressional district, which includes Loudoun County, Fauquier County, Manassas and portions of Prince William and Fairfax counties.

“My guess is that there will be multiple candidates in that race, but at least right now I don’t think anyone is going to be talking about that publicly,” said Holsworth.

Wexton has been a strong Democratic candidate in Northern Virginia.

She was elected in 2018, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock.

Wexton won reelection in 2020 by beating Republican Aliscia Andrews, and last year she won again by defeating Republican Hung Cao 53% to 46%.

“Beyond name recognition, there’s respect for Jennifer Wexton in the district,” Holsworth said. “She’s well-known and respected for her work.”

Without Wexton in the race, Holsworth said the district is “potentially in the competitive category.”

“Democrats will probably feel fairly good about keeping the seat if they have a strong candidate,” Holsworth added.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a form of atypical parkinsonian syndrome, also known as a Parkinson-plus disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Wexton’s colleagues reacted to the news with sadness and words of support.

Fellow Northern Virginia House Democrat Don Beyer said in a statement, “When Jennifer joined the House five years ago her future seemed limitless. Now she has been robbed of much of that future with medical news that is tragic and deeply unfair.”

Wexton’s announcement means Virginia Democrats could be losing incumbents in the two most closely contested districts they hold.

In the 7th district, between Washington and Richmond, speculation is strong that Abigail Spanberger will not seek reelection next year and will instead run for governor in 2025.

Spanberger was also elected in 2018 and has always won narrowly, with anywhere from 50% to 52% of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

