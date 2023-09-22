Early voting underway in Virginia as residents cast their ballots

Early voting got underway in Virginia on Friday, even though the election is 45 days away, as voters casted their ballots on issues that affect their lives.

Early voting began in Virginia Friday morning. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Fairfax County residents got out to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper The options on the ballot in Fairfax County include sheriff, clerk of courts and county prosecutor. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Early voting is underway in Virginia on Friday, even though the election is 45 days away.

Fairfax County residents got out to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center. A number of them voted on issues that affected their daily lives.

“Crime in my area is going up, and education in my area is not as good as when I moved here, so I’m concerned about both,” Fairfax County resident Pam Nicholson said.

The options on the ballot include sheriff, clerk of courts and county prosecutor.

Another woman who only gave her first name, Susan, said she wasn’t happy with the candidate choices and wrote in a candidate.

She also expressed her concerns about the public school system and took her son out of it.

“I don’t like what’s going on in the public schools right now, so I put him in a private school,” Susan said, adding that she voted to “try to flip the school board.”

How to vote

In Fairfax County, you can vote weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the main government center, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon and North County government centers.

In Loudoun County, daily voting is available at the elections office in Leesburg. In Prince William County, residents can cast their ballots at the elections office in Manassas.

Voting hours in Loudoun and Prince William counties are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will need to bring an I.D. to vote, and if you received a ballot in the mail, you need to bring that with you.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. Election Day will take place three days later on Nov. 7.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.