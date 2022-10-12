Md., Va. rank high among most politically-engaged states

Maryland and Virginia are near the top of a list of states with the most politically-active voters. Find out where they rank, and what state ranks at the bottom.

Where are the most politically-engaged voters? The question comes mere weeks away from the midterm election next month.

A new survey by Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, ranked each state and placed Maryland and Virginia at the top of its list of places with the most politically-active voters. The two states ranked first and third, respectively.

Here are the top five most politically engaged states:

Maryland New Jersey Virginia Washington Oregon

The survey also found blue states have more engaged voters than red ones.

States with the least politically-engaged voters in the study are Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas.

Here are the top five least politically engaged states:

Arkansas West Virginia Alabama South Dakota Nebraska

The analysis also correlated education with political engagement.

With several election races in a dead heat, Wallet Hub experts agree voter turnout next month is crucial.

“Turnout can be a function of perceived competitiveness, so states with close races, such as Georgia or North Carolina Senate races, could see an unusually high turnout,” said Rebecca C. Harris, professor of Politics at Washington and Lee University.

The issues will also bring out the voters, Harris said.

“Turnout is also a function of the perceived threat from policy decisions,” she said. “So, turnout could be high in states with controversial debates close to home, such as border issues in border states or abortion issues in states where the legislature or governor has been rolling back access.”

Income also played a part in determining where the most politically-engaged voters reside. Researchers point to turnout in the 2020 election, when just 47.1% of registered voters with household incomes under $10,000 voted. In comparison, 84.8% of voters with family incomes of $150,000 or more voted in that election.