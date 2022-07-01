Maryland primary election voter guide 2022

Maryland voters will face a wide array of choices all the way down the ballot when they go to vote in the July 19 primary. Here's what you need to know.

Voters are picking candidates for the top three posts in the state — governor, attorney general and comptroller — who will face off come November.

Most closely watched are the contests for governor, where both Democrats and Republicans are making their picks to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan who is term-limited.

In addition, all eight U.S. House districts, including an open seat in the 4th District — which includes parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties — are up for grabs.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who’s running for a second Senate term, faces a Democratic challenger; and there are 10 Republicans on the GOP side vying to face him in November.

Plus, there are some crowded county executive and county council races across the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot.

Need to register to vote? Or update your registration?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primary or to make any changes to your registration has already passed. It was Tuesday, June 28.

You can check your registration online.

If you move and don’t update your registration, you may still be able to cast a provisional ballot at your new polling place or at an early voting center. Find more information on the State Board of Elections website.

Mail-in ballots

Maryland started sending mail-in ballot packets to registered voters who have already requested them starting the week of June 13. As of June 28, more than 458,000 Maryland voters have requested mail-in ballots.

Separately, the State Board of Elections also recently mailed roughly 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered voters.

If you didn’t receive a mail-in ballot and you want to vote via mail-in ballot, you must request one from the State Board of Elections or your local board. Your request must be received by July 12.

If you chose to receive your ballot by email, you will receive an email with a link that will allow you to print and mail your ballot.

If you chose to receive your mail-in ballot by U.S. Mail, follow the instructions with your ballot and return it in the postage-paid return envelope that accompanies your ballot.

When filling out your ballot, here are some pointers, from the State Board of Elections:

Use black ink to mark your ballot.

Sign the return envelope. Do not sign the ballot.

Seal your return envelope.

Send your ballot using the postage-paid return envelope.

If you want to return your mail-in ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the date of the primary election — July 19.

You can use the voter lookup website to verify if your local board of elections received your request for a ballot.

Ballot drop-boxes: Where are they?

You can also return your completed ballot to the drop box in your county. Across the state, there are 288 boxes. They are now open and will remain open until July 19 at 8 p.m.

You can find the list of ballot drop boxes for your county below:

You can also see a complete list of ballot drop boxes across Maryland on the State Board of Elections website.

Early in-person voting

If you want to vote early in-person, there will be eight days of early voting.

Early voting runs from Thursday, July 7 through Thursday, July 14. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they live.

A complete list of early voting centers in each county is available online.

During early voting, you can make some changes to your registration. For example, if you moved you can update your address. However, you can’t change your party affiliation until after the election.

In-person voting on primary day?

Primary day is Tuesday, July 19. If you want to vote in-person on that day, you can look up your polling place online.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on July 19.

What’s on the ballot?

Governor

Gov. Larry Hogan, the popular two-term Republican governor, is barred by term limits from running again. Nine Democrats and four Republicans are vying for the nomination in a state where registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans.

WTOP interviewed 12 of the 13 candidates for governor about their priorities on education, public safety and crime. (Joe Werner did not respond to a request for an interview)

Democratic candidates:

Republican candidates

Attorney General

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is stepping down after two terms.

The Democratic primary to succeed Frosh is a two-person race.

Anthony Brown is Maryland’s former lieutenant governor and current U.S. House representative for the 4th District. He’s wrapped up a string of endorsements from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and two fellow Maryland congressmen, Reps. Kweisi Mfume and David Trone.

Katie Curran O’Malley, retired in 2021 as a Maryland District Court judge after 20 years on the bench and is a former prosecutor. O’Malley, the wife of former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, is endorsed by former Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski and The Washington Post.

A Goucher College poll released about three weeks before the primary, showed a tight race, with Brown and Katie Curran O’Malley essentially tied — 29% to 30% with 35% of likely voters still undecided.

There are two candidates vying for the GOP nomination.

Michael Anthony Peroutka is a former Anne Arundel County councilman.

Jim Shalleck, a former prosecutor and former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Comptroller

Peter Franchot, who’s making a bid for governor, will step down from his post after 15 years, leaving the top financial position in the state open.

On the Democratic side, it’s a two-way race between Del. Brooke Lierman and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams.

Lierman represents the 46th District, which includes Baltimore City. She’s served in the General Assembly since 2015 and is largely considered the favorite of the state’s Democratic establishment.

Adams, who founded a defense contracting firm and was elected mayor in 2019, would be Maryland’s first Black comptroller and the first paraplegic elected to statewide office in Maryland.

A June poll from the Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore showed Lierman ahead of Adams among likely voters — 28% to 19% — with more than half of respondents still undecided.

On the Republican side, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is running unopposed.

This section will be updated. Find links to the officials ballots for your county below: