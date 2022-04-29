Some Md. boards of elections shift early voting centers after primary delay

With the primary election delayed to July 19, some local boards of elections had to reshuffle their jurisdiction’s early voting centers.

With the primary election delayed to July 19, some local boards of elections had to reshuffle their jurisdiction’s early voting centers — and the State Board of Elections gave approval to several counties’ new early voting locations this week.

Anne Arundel County replaced five early voting centers for the primary election only. County officials designated the “closest available schools” to replace four libraries and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center due to summer activities. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be replaced with Annapolis Middle School; the Edgewater Community Center will be replaced with Central Middle School; the Crofton Community Library will be replaced with Crofton High School; the Odenton Regional Library will be replaced by Arundel Middle School; and the Severna Park Community Library will be replaced by the Magothy River Middle School.

Baltimore County replaced five early voting centers for the primary election.

The following location changes will be for opened: Woodlawn High School will replace the Woodlawn Community Center; Franklin High School will replace the Reisterstown Senior Center; Dundalk High School will replace the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center; Perry Hall High School replace the Honeygo Community Center; and the Carver Center for the Arts will replace Towson University.

Caroline County will replace the James F. Fretterd Community Center with the Caroline County Board of Elections office, located in the county’s Health and Public Services building, for both the primary and general elections.

Cecil County is replacing the Cecil Arena with Calvert Elementary for the primary only.

Charles County is replacing St. Joseph’s Hall with St. Joseph’s Activity Center for the primary only. Both are located at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Frederick County will replace one early voting center, the Frederick Senior Center, with the Trinity Recreation Center, for both elections.

Harford County will replace the Jarrettsville Fire Hall with the Jarrettsville Elementary School for the primary only.

Howard County is replacing all five of its early voting centers for the primary election. The new early voting centers will be Howard High School, Long Reach High School, Marriotts Ridge High School, Reservoir High School and Wilde Lake High School.

Worcester County previously planned to hold early voting at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, but moved that lone center inland to the Worcester Preparatory School for the primary election only due to concerns about traffic.

State election officials also gave conditional approval to an early voting center change in Prince George’s County for the primary election. If the Prince George’s County Board of Elections gives final approval to the shift, the Accokeek Academy will replace the Accokeek VFW as an early voting center for the primary election.

An overview of early voting center changes, as well as maps and addresses, can be found online here.