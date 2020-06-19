Deadline approaches for in-person absentee voting in Va.

Virginia has primary elections coming up and election officials have been working on precautions to keep voters safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve put a great deal of planning into this,” said Stephen Hunt, chairman of the Fairfax County Electoral Board.

Election Day was originally scheduled for June 9, but that was delayed because of the pandemic.

Voters who head to the polls will see election officials wearing masks and gloves. There will be markings on the floor where voters can stand so they stay at least six feet apart from each other.

Surfaces will be cleaned frequently, according to Hunt.

“We’re going to have hand disinfectant both for the election officers and for the voters,” he said. “We’re going to have one-time use folders that the ballots will be in and one-time use pens for the ballots to be marked.”

Those who wish to vote ahead of time can still do so by voting absentee in-person.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in the mail has already passed, but the deadline to vote absentee in-person does not expire until Saturday at 5 p.m.

In Fairfax County, people can vote absentee in-person at the county’s government center north of Lee Highway in Fairfax.

A statewide race on the ballot is among Republicans who are fighting to face Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.

Three Republicans are in that race, including Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale and Alissa Baldwin.

There are primaries across the state in various House races.

In Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, Democrats will choose a challenger to eventually face Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman.

The Democratic primary includes Qasim Rashid and Vangie Williams.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly is facing Democratic challenger Zainab Mohsini in Virginia’s 11th District.

There is a crowded primary in Virginia’s 5th District. Democrats R.D. Huffstetler, Cameron Webb, Claire Russo and John Lesinski will face each other Tuesday.

The winner will go on to face Republican Bob Good in November.

Republicans just selected Good to run for the seat instead of the incumbent Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Riggleman was criticized by some in his party for officiating a same-sex wedding last year.