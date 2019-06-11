202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » PHOTOS: Primary day in Virginia

PHOTOS: Primary day in Virginia

June 11, 2019 11:01 pm 06/11/2019 11:01pm
Share

Tuesday’s big race may have been for Fairfax County’s Democratic nominee for chair of the Board of Supervisors, but there were races throughout the state for party nominees for General Assembly seats and many local positions.

Polls were open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. WTOP’s Kristi King and Dick Uliano were out and about in Fairfax County, taking the pulse of voters and taking photos.

Among the people they spoke with, key issues driving them to the polls Tuesday morning included: protecting Virginia’s green space from developers, “preserving the character of the community,” and “looking for the most conservative person who has a chance to win.”

Other voters said it was the first time they had come out for a primary at this time of the year, but they were motivated because they want to try to make a difference in their community.

The Associated Press contributed to this gallery.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
2019 Virginia primary Fairfax County, VA News kristi king Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Photo Galleries Virginia News virginia primary
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
Celebrity birthdays June 16-22
Today in History: June 18
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families