PHOTOS: Primary day in Virginia

Tuesday’s big race may have been for Fairfax County’s Democratic nominee for chair of the Board of Supervisors, but there were races throughout the state for party nominees for General Assembly seats and many local positions.

Polls were open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. WTOP’s Kristi King and Dick Uliano were out and about in Fairfax County, taking the pulse of voters and taking photos.

Among the people they spoke with, key issues driving them to the polls Tuesday morning included: protecting Virginia’s green space from developers, “preserving the character of the community,” and “looking for the most conservative person who has a chance to win.”

Other voters said it was the first time they had come out for a primary at this time of the year, but they were motivated because they want to try to make a difference in their community.

Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay addresses supporters during the Virginia Democratic Primary election on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

The Associated Press contributed to this gallery.

