Winners: WTOP’s 2019 TOP 10 Contest

Who has the best beer, barbecue, burgers and more in the D.C. area? WTOP readers and listeners voted on their favorites. Here are the winners for the 2019 TOP 10 Contest:

Best Burger

The Burger Shack

A family-run restaurant with two locations in Chantilly, Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia.

Runner up: Basic Burger

Best Pizza

Trattoria Villagio

An Italian restaurant in Northern Virginia’s historic Clifton neighborhood.

Runner up: Antonelli’s Pizza & Subs

Best Barbecue

Monk’s BBQ

Smoked meats and live music in Purcellville, Virginia.

Runner up: Mission BBQ

Best Crabs

Bethesda Crab House

4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland.

Runner up: Quarterdeck Restaurant

Best Brunch

Trattoria Villagio

7145 Main St., Clifton, Virginia.

Runner up: Founding Farmers

Best Winery

Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg, Virginia.

Runner up: Cana Vineyards

Best Coffee Shop

Weird Brothers Coffee

321 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon, Virginia.

Runner up: Swing’s Coffee

Best Brewery

2 Silos Brewing Company

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas, Virginia.

Runner up: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

Best Bagels

Bagel City

12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.

Runner up: Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli

Best Tacos

Zandra’s Taqueria

Three Northern Virginia locations.

Runner up: Anita’s

How does the Top 10 work? Here are the details: WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best food and drink in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From July 29 through Aug. 9, the public had a chance to vote for their favorites in all 10 categories.

Review this year’s finalists, and check back next year for your chance to nominate and vote.

Congratulations to everyone in this year’s contest!

