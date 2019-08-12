Home » Living News » Winners: WTOP’s 2019 TOP…

Winners: WTOP’s 2019 TOP 10 Contest

August 12, 2019, 4:21 AM

Who has the best beer, barbecue, burgers and more in the D.C. area? WTOP readers and listeners voted on their favorites. Here are the winners for the 2019 TOP 10 Contest:

Best Burger

The Burger Shack
A family-run restaurant with two locations in Chantilly, Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia. 

Runner up: Basic Burger

Best Pizza

Trattoria Villagio
An Italian restaurant in Northern Virginia’s historic Clifton neighborhood. 

Runner up: Antonelli’s Pizza & Subs

Trattoria Villagio is the winner of the Best Pizza category in the 2019 TOP 10 Contest. (Courtesy Trattoria Villagio)

Best Barbecue

Monk’s BBQ
Smoked meats and live music in Purcellville, Virginia. 

Runner up: Mission BBQ

Monk’s BBQ is the winner of the Best Barbecue category in the 2019 TOP 10 Contest. (Courtesy Monk’s BBQ)

Best Crabs

Bethesda Crab House
4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland. 

Runner up: Quarterdeck Restaurant 

Best Brunch 

Trattoria Villagio
7145 Main St., Clifton, Virginia. 

Runner up: Founding Farmers

Best Winery 

Stone Tower Winery
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg, Virginia.

Runner up: Cana Vineyards

Stone Tower Winery is the winner of the Best Winery category in the 2019 TOP 10 Contest. (Courtesy Stone Tower Winery)

Best Coffee Shop

Weird Brothers Coffee
321 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon, Virginia.

Runner up: Swing’s Coffee

Best Brewery

2 Silos Brewing Company
9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas, Virginia. 

Runner up: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

Best Bagels 

Bagel City
12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland. 

Runner up: Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli

BagelCity_Selection.JPG
Bagel City is the winner of the Best Bagel category in the 2019 TOP 10 Contest. (WTOP File Photo)

Best Tacos

Zandra’s Taqueria
Three Northern Virginia locations. 

Runner up: Anita’s

How does the Top 10 work? Here are the details: WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best food and drink in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From July 29 through Aug. 9, the public had a chance to vote for their favorites in all 10 categories.

Review this year’s finalists, and check back next year for your chance to nominate and vote.

Congratulations to everyone in this year’s contest!

