Winners: WTOP’s 2019 TOP 10 Contest

Who has the best beer, barbecue, burgers and more in the D.C. area? WTOP readers and listeners voted on their favorites. Here are the winners for the 2019 TOP 10 Contest:
Best Burger
The Burger Shack
A family-run restaurant with two locations in Chantilly, Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia.
Runner up: Basic Burger
Best Pizza
Trattoria Villagio
An Italian restaurant in Northern Virginia’s historic Clifton neighborhood.
Runner up: Antonelli’s Pizza & Subs
Best Barbecue
Monk’s BBQ
Smoked meats and live music in Purcellville, Virginia.
Runner up: Mission BBQ
Best Crabs
Bethesda Crab House
4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland.
Runner up: Quarterdeck Restaurant
Best Brunch
Trattoria Villagio
7145 Main St., Clifton, Virginia.
Runner up: Founding Farmers
Best Winery
Stone Tower Winery
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg, Virginia.
Runner up: Cana Vineyards
Best Coffee Shop
Weird Brothers Coffee
321 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon, Virginia.
Runner up: Swing’s Coffee
Best Brewery
2 Silos Brewing Company
9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas, Virginia.
Runner up: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
Best Bagels
Bagel City
12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.
Runner up: Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli
Best Tacos
Zandra’s Taqueria
Three Northern Virginia locations.
Runner up: Anita’s
How does the Top 10 work? Here are the details: WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best food and drink in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From July 29 through Aug. 9, the public had a chance to vote for their favorites in all 10 categories.
Review this year’s finalists, and check back next year for your chance to nominate and vote.
Congratulations to everyone in this year’s contest!
