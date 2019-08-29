Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 28, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $13,544,597; $228.41.

2. Spice Girls; $9,750,671; $112.13.

3. Ed Sheeran; $7,794,393; $85.99.

4. Pink; $6,604,368; $113.85.

5. Paul McCartney; $4,528,507; $155.88.

6. Dead & Company; $2,919,881; $88.69.

7. Jennifer Lopez; $2,226,025; $137.05.

8. Eagles; $2,188,760; $133.32.

9. Phish; $2,053,497; $65.24.

10. Take That; $1,982,280; $98.47.

11. Ariana Grande; $1,915,113; $118.71.

12. Michael Bublé; $1,782,078; $111.79.

13. Rod Stewart; $1,738,601; $109.93.

14. André Rieu; $1,632,308; $91.86.

15. John Mayer; $1,600,983; $105.93.

16. Elton John; $1,446,987; $106.10.

17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,393,602; $71.77.

18. Florida Georgia Line; $1,335,082; $70.92.

19. Zac Brown Band; $1,288,453; $57.90.

20. Hugh Jackman; $1,200,383; $96.44.

