Nominate your favorite local businesses for WTOP’s 2019 Top 10 contest

UPDATE: The nominations period has ended. Please come back to WTOP.com and vote for our finalists starting July 29.

What’s the best local burger spot? Craft brewery? Ice cream shop?

July 15-19, we’re accepting nominations for the best local businesses in the following 10 categories: best burger, best pizza, best barbecue, best brewery, best brunch, best coffee shop, best winery, best tacos, best bagels and best crabs.

In each of the categories, the 10 businesses with the most nominations will go on to our “finalist” voting round, which takes place July 29 through Aug. 9. Winners will be announced on Aug. 12.

A few things to keep in mind:

We want to highlight the work of local businesses. Therefore, only businesses that started in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are eligible. These businesses may have additional locations outside of the area now, but they must be a DMV-founded company. All others will be disqualified.

Please include the name and location of the business you are nominating.

You can nominate businesses in one, or all of the categories below.

Thanks for participating! And don’t forget to come back and vote for our finalists on July 29.

