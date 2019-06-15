202
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 9:45 pm 06/15/2019 09:45pm
The road jersey is made of gray flannel and has “Ruth” stitched inside the collar. It also has all of its original buttons, along with original drawstrings at the back. (Courtesy Hunt Auctions)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

