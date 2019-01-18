18 things to see and do for the rest of January

Monday, Jan. 14

You cheered for curling during the 2018 Winter Olympics (or, at least stopped to go, “What the heck is that?”) Now, you can try your hand at the sport at The Wharf, or sip on some winter cocktails as you watch.

The event is free, but you must be over 8 years old to play. Learn more about the event here.

(WTOP/Mike Murillo)