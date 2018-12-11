Gift guide for the food lover

Puzzled over what to gift the people on your list who like to cook, bake, eat and otherwise obsess over food? Washington Post deputy food and recipe editor Bonnie Benwick shares her top picks for the holiday season.
WASHINGTON — Puzzled over what to gift the people on your holiday shopping list who like to cook, bake, eat and otherwise obsess over food? Bonnie Benwick is here to help.
The deputy food and recipe editor at The Washington Post shared some of her favorite cookbooks, kitchen gadgets and culinary experiences for the food lovers in your life:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.