Gift guide for the food lover

WASHINGTON — Puzzled over what to gift the people on your holiday shopping list who like to cook, bake, eat and otherwise obsess over food? Bonnie Benwick is here to help.

The deputy food and recipe editor at The Washington Post shared some of her favorite cookbooks, kitchen gadgets and culinary experiences for the food lovers in your life:

Cookbooks According to Benwick, 2018 was a hallmark year for cookbooks — especially for seasoned chefs and authors. One of Benwick’s top picks is “Everyday Dorie,” by Dorie Greenspan, which she said is packed with “really doable recipes” that have a bit of French influence (since Greenspan calls both Paris and the U.S. home). Another favorite is the latest cookbook from British author and food personality Nigella Lawson, called “At My Table.” “And while we’re across the pond, I would also [recommend] Diana Henry’s ‘How to Eat a Peach,’” said Benwick, who added that the book, filled with menus and stories, is “beautifully written.” “It’s just the kind of cookbook that I like to have on my bedside table,” Benwick said. (Courtesy Ellen Silverman)

