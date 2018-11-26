Tips for buying, selling a home during the holidays

The housing market is hottest during the warmer months, but that doesn’t mean the real estate world grinds to a halt every winter. An expert shares some tips for those looking to buy or sell a home around the holidays.

Corey Burr, senior vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, has some tips for buying or selling a home around the holidays:

Buy now, sell later Those looking to snag a deal will likely find one this time of year. Burr said the housing inventory reaches a low during the holidays, so the market is “built up of the most motivated sellers.” “It’s sellers who have been on the market through the prior year, or those who just don’t want to carry their properties through the winter. So it is a great opportunity for buyers,” Burr said. “I always recommend to buyers: Buy when the weather’s starting to get cold, and then put your own property on the market right after the new year.” (Getty Images)

