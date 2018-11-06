Fall gardening tips: Leave leaves, bury bulbs, get garlic in the ground

Just because frost is in the forecast doesn’t mean you need to abandon the garden. Fall is a great time to plan and plant for spring. Here are some tips for gardening in the off season.

WASHINGTON — Afternoons spent biting into fresh-from-the-vine tomatoes and collecting buckets of basil from the backyard are now a distant memory.

Summer’s bounty is gone, and the cold-weather months are officially here.

But just because frost is in the forecast doesn’t mean you need to abandon the garden. Kathy Jentz, editor and publisher of Washington Gardener Magazine, said fall is a great time to plan and plant for spring. Here are her top tips for gardening in the off season:

Savor the last of summer If a few summer herbs are still hanging around, now is the time to rip them out of the ground and hang them to dry. Store them properly and use them to cook with throughout the winter. Have a few tomatoes that are still going strong? Pull out the entire plant from the roots and hang it upside down in a cellar or shed. Jentz said the tomatoes will continue to ripen on the vine. (Getty Images)

