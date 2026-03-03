Virginia Sen. Kaine leads push for war powers resolution on Iran

The Democratic lawmaker hopes the Senate will vote on his war powers resolution this week. One Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is again leading the charge for a congressional war powers resolution on Iran, arguing that members of Congress have no greater constitutional duty than to address matters of war and peace.

“If you don’t have the guts to vote yes or no on a war vote, how dare you send our sons and daughters into war where they risk their lives,” Kaine said.

A vote on the Democratic lawmaker’s war powers resolution is expected on Wednesday.

While the war is underway, Kaine said it is important that all lawmakers go on the record as to whether they authorize future military action against Iran.

Kaine faces an uphill battle to secure enough votes for passage. He needs his fellow Democrats and several Republicans to join him.

But Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, has indicated he will vote against the resolution.

Kaine previously sponsored a war powers resolution when the U.S. carried out a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities last June, but it failed on a 53-47 vote.

Paul voted with Democrats and Fetterman voted with Republicans last year.

Even if he can’t get his current bill passed, Kaine said it can have an impact.

“These war powers votes tend to force the administration at a minimum to have to explain itself in ways that then lead the American public to be able to better judge whether or not this is a good idea or not,” he said.

Kaine has long pressed Congress to assert its war powers

Kaine said he pledged when elected to the Senate and appointed to the Senate Armed Services Committee “that I would do anything in my power — anything — to stop our nation from sending … our youngsters into war without a legitimate justification.”

When he served as Virginia’s governor between 2006 and 2010, many military personnel from the commonwealth died in Iraq.

At one memorial event involving a returning Virginia National Guard unit, its leader announced that its members were “all present and accounted for.”

“Obviously, that was an enormous source of joy and pride for him to say those words,” Kaine said. “I looked at his face and I saw in that moment the burden of worry melt from him.”

Kaine said that reminded him of sadder events where those words weren’t said.

Kaine has a son who serves in the Marine Corps, which he acknowledges makes the issue even more personal.

GOP’s defense of attacks on Iran

Republican lawmakers have strongly defended President Donald Trump’s decision, saying there is no doubt the president had the power to order the attack on Iran.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that Iran for years fomented terror throughout the Middle East, “relentlessly” pursued a nuclear program and “aggressively” expanded its ballistic missile inventory.

“It is clear that Iran poses a serious risk to America’s national security interests as well as those of our allies and partners,” Thune said.

“My prayers are for the success of the mission and above all, for the safety of U.S. personnel in harm’s way,” he said, noting that American military members have already sacrificed their lives in the war.

