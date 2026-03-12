Van Hollen proposes bill to eliminate federal income tax for millions of low-income Americans

Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Virginia Rep. Don Beyer announced new legislation Thursday that seeks to provide federal tax cuts for millions of working Americans trying to make ends meet.

Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen discusses his legislation that includes tax breaks for working families, with Arizona Sen. Mark Mark Kelly standing to the left, on March 12, 2026.(WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

“Under our plan, 130 million Americans will get some tax relief,” Van Hollen said during a news conference, where he also appeared with fellow Democrat Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Van Hollen said it was important for Democrats to present their own plan for addressing affordability issues that are squeezing American household budgets — not to just criticize President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.

“We believe that Americans who are earning just enough to get by, to meet their basic living expenses, should not have to pay a federal income tax,” Van Hollen said.

The legislation would not require those earning under $46,000 to pay federal income tax.

A single person earning $50,000 a year would receive a tax cut of $2,800. A family of four earning $95,000 would get a tax cut of $6,000, according to figures provided by Van Hollen.

Beyer, who represents Virginia’s 8th District, said the current tax system is tilted too favorably toward the country’s wealthy.

“Some of the wealthiest people in America actually pay a lower tax rate — not just lower taxes — but a lower tax rate, than nurses and teachers and firefighters and car mechanics,” he said. “And it’s only continuing to move in the wrong direction.”

Van Hollen said he supports other Democrats’ tax proposals, but hopes that his legislation can be a “pillar” for the party, as lawmakers prepare for the midterm elections.

He said the tax cuts would be paid for by imposing a surcharge on Americans who earn more than $1 million a year.

Last year, Republicans approved an extension of Trump’s tax cuts from his first term, as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The legislation includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, which Democrats have criticized as largely aimed at the rich. But Republicans point to several provisions for working Americans, such as a “no tax on tips” provision.

GOP leaders hope that as the benefits of the tax cuts kick in this year, that will help them in the midterm elections.

Van Hollen and Kelly are both seen as possible Democratic presidential candidates in 2028.

Their legislation has close to 20 Democratic cosponsors, but it is unlikely to advance while Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

