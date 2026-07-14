Your World Cup team’s been knocked out. Which semifinalist should you root for?

So, your team of choice has been knocked out of the World Cup. You want to keep watching, but you may need a rooting interest to stay invested.

APTOPIX Missouri WCup Soccer Reaction Fans react to a United States loss during a watch party for a World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium at the KC Live! entertainment district Monday, July 6, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel APTOPIX Chile WCup Stickers Car Chilean social media influencer Ariel Osses works on covering his car with World Cup soccer album stickers, at a park in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) AP Photo/Esteban Felix APTOPIX Mexico England WCup Soccer England's Harry Kane (9) and England's Jude Bellingham (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) AP Photo/Moises Castillo Argentina WCup Soccer Argentine Angus beef hangs suspended over an outdoor fire as Argentina fans gather to celebrate and cheer on their team at a beachfront park in Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 2, 2026, one day ahead of their World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Morocco WCup Soccer Reaction Fans celebrate after Morocco defeated Canada in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match, in Rabat Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo) AP Photo Miami WCup Soccer Reaction Spain fans celebrate their team's win over Belgium in their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match, at a public watch party in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell France WCup Soccer Reaction French fans react after France defeated Morocco during their World Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Friday July 10, 2026, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) AP Photo/Thomas Padilla ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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So, your team of choice has been knocked out of the World Cup. You want to keep watching, but you may need a rooting interest to stay invested.

The idea of supporting any team but your own may be unfathomable to some, but we’re not going to call you a fair-weather fan. In fact, we’re here to help, with a handy guide to the semifinalists (the erstwhile quarterfinalists from the first version of this guide are at the bottom, if you would like to reminisce).

We’ve included the odds of each team winning the final, based on various U.S. sportsbooks as of early Sunday, and even thrown in the chants you need to fit right in. Here are your four options, in alphabetical order.

Argentina

ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +450 (bet $10, win $45)

STAR PLAYER: Have you heard of this man called Lionel Messi?

WHAT TO KNOW: The Argentines are looking to become the first nation to retain the men’s World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Messi — yes, him — is the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 21 goals and has a tournament-topping eight goals this year.

CHANT OF CHOICE: “Vamos, vamos Argentina” (“Let’s go, Argentina”)

CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Safe bets, flavorful steak, supremely talented No. 10s.

England

ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +325 (bet $10, win $32.50)

STAR PLAYERS: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham

WHAT TO KNOW: It hasn’t been spoken about much … but the England’s men’s team hasn’t won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup. The English invented soccer but have rarely been the best at it.

CHANT OF CHOICE: “It’s coming home”

CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Oasis, lions, fish and chips, decades of pain.

France

ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +135 (bet $10, win $13.50)

STAR PLAYERS: Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise

WHAT TO KNOW: France was the champion in 2018, the runner-up in 2022 and many people’s favorite this year. France’s departing coach, Didier Deschamps, is already a World Cup great, having won the title as France’s captain in 1998 and led the team to the trophy 20 years later.

CHANT OF CHOICE: “Allez les bleus” (“Go Blues”)

CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Baguettes, big towers, Champagne, fearsome attacks.

Spain

ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +325 (bet $10, win $32.50)

STAR PLAYERS: Lamine Yamal, Rodri

WHAT TO KNOW: Spain hadn’t conceded a goal in five games, until the quarterfinal against Belgium. And in Yamal, the team has a winger who was a 16-year-old revelation on its way to winning the European Championship in 2024. It was his birthday on Monday, when he turned the veteran age of 19.

CHANT OF CHOICE: “Lolololo”

CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Tapas, shutouts, possession soccer, precocious wingers.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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