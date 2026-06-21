Cold beer, new grills and family time: What dads really want for Father’s Day

From cold beer and new grills to camera gear and family outings, many fathers said the best gift is still time with their kids.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. From grills to beer: What dads say they want for Father's Day

Ties, cologne and socks are what some long-suffering dads end up with on Father’s Day.

But according to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $27.9 billion on Father’s Day this year.

That is a record, but it is still more than $10 billion less than what was spent on Mother’s Day.

Like Mom, Dad does not always make gift-giving easy.

Many have heard the familiar answer: “I just want to spend time with my family.” That is not something you can wrap and put a bow on.

WTOP went to the National Mall for gift-giving advice from tourists and D.C. area residents.

Climbing the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Matt Stephens and his son, Max, shared what they had in mind for Father’s Day. Matt said he wanted to spend time with family. But when pressed, he smiled and said, “A beer. A cold beer.”

While Matt walked closer to take in Abraham Lincoln, Max said they were on a road trip from St. Louis.

“This is as good as it gets,” Max said.

But when asked whether his dad really wanted that beer, he laughed and said, “Yeah, yeah, he has a few in the cooler.”

A trip like that would be considered a “special outing” by the NRF and, at about $4.8 billion, it is the top Father’s Day gift category by total spending.

Another special outing idea came from Hanna Cooker, 15, who, along with her friend Catherine Lewis, was dressed like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington for the World Cup.

Cooker said her father would love to travel across the country to visit every Major League Baseball stadium. Lewis said her father was much clearer about his wish.

“He wants to sit by a pool and smoke cigars and watch ‘King of the Hill,’” Lewis said.

Not every dad wants to spend that much time with the animated Hank Hill. Near the Reflecting Pool, Woodbridge’s Raphael Osei said he wanted a grill, looking over at his wife as if to say, “Did you hear that?” while she pushed their child in a stroller.

After a family from Atlanta tried to take a picture together with the Washington Monument behind them, they talked about Sunday’s gift-giving.

Corey, 11, knew his dad would love film for his camera.

“He really likes film editing and taking pictures,” Corey said.

His 8-year-old sister, Cameron, also zeroed in on what their dad would want.

“I think he would want a drone and a gift card for Father’s Day,” she said.

Corey and Cameron know their father well. Their dad, Dorian, told WTOP, “Camera gear is always good.”

After listening to dads across the National Mall, one thing became clear: Beneath the jokes about cold beers, cigars and new grills, every father had the same dream gift.

More than anything, they wanted to spend the day with the people they love most: their kids.

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